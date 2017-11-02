And you’ll want to meet him. So here are the particulars: On Wednesday, November 8, NRI’s acclaimed senior fellow will be appearing at Wisconsin Lutheran College to participate in a panel session discussing “the most pressing public policy questions being debated in Washington, D.C., Madison, and throughout our great nation.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the panel begins its illuminating at 6:30 p.m. There’s a $10 fee (but the parking is free). You can get complete information, and register here. The shebang is cosponsored by NRI and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. Be there!
Andy McCarthy Is Coming to Wisconsin
