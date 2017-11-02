Andy McCarthy Is Coming to Wisconsin

And you’ll want to meet him. So here are the particulars: On Wednesday, November 8, NRI’s acclaimed senior fellow will be appearing at Wisconsin Lutheran College to participate in a panel session discussing “the most pressing public policy questions being debated in Washington, D.C., Madison, and throughout our great nation.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the panel begins its illuminating at 6:30 p.m. There’s a $10 fee (but the parking is free). You can get complete information, and register here. The shebang is cosponsored by NRI and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. Be there!