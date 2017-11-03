New Polls Suggest Virginia Gubernatorial Election Will Be Very Close

Plus one article on Google Plus

Two brand-new polls of the Virginia gubernatorial election show a race that continues to tighten as Election Day quickly approaches.

A survey of 800 likely voters by the polling company, inc. and WomanTrend found Republican Ed Gillespie leading his Democratic opponent, Ralph Northam, by a 3 point margin, 46 to 43 percent.

And a Rasmussen poll also out this morning found that the race is dead even, with Gillespie and Northam tied at 45 percent support.

Meanwhile, one survey from late October put Northam up on Gillespie by an astonishing 17 points, and another from earlier last month had Gillespie up by 8 with 27 percent of voters supposedly undecided.

Evidently, the polling data have shifted tremendously over recent weeks and must be viewed as just one component of analyzing the state of the race. But the most recent polls give good reason to believe this race is extremely close just a few days out from November 7.