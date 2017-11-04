Canada 4-Year Wait for Local Neurologist

Canada’s single payer system is not functioning as well as SP boosters like to think. It rations by wait times, as in this extreme example:

An Ontario doctor says health-care wait times have reached “insane” lengths in the province, as one of her patients faces a 4.5-year wait to see a neurologist. When Dr. Joy Hataley, a family practice anesthetist in Kingston, Ont., recently tried to send a patient to a neurologist at the Kingston General Hospital, she received a letter from the specialist’s office telling her that the current wait time for new patient referrals is 4.5 years. The letter said that, if the delay is “unacceptable” to Dr. Hataley, she should instead refer the patient to a neurologist in Ottawa or Toronto.

Imagine having to travel hundreds of miles to have to see a specialist even though you don’t live in the Yukon.

Heck, thousands. I once met a Canadian whose wife had to fly to San Diego to receive needed surgery. But Canadians are very compliant people. He said he didn’t mind.

There is, however, at least one procedure for which Canadians don’t have long waits to receive, nor are they required to travel far from home–and that would be the lethal jab.

Think of the cost containment for the single payer system that comes from killing the sick!