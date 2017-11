Update 3:30 p.m.: Local officials now say that at least 27 are dead.

Breaking 3:02 p.m.: According to witness reports, about 20 shots were fired during a service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, at 11:30 a.m. local time today. The shooter died following a chase, though it is not known whether he killed himself or was shot by police. There were “multiple” victims, but the exact number is also unknown at this point.