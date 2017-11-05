As the New Week Emerges . . .

. . . please consider making a donation to NR’s 2017 Fall webathon. Many hundreds have, but the truth is — we need a couple of thousand in toto to even approach our goal, which is $200,000. Of course, the reason for that goal is these goals:

1. Hiring a tech guru for NRO’s burgeoning podcast operation,

2. Obtaining related video software (an expenditure we are confident will result in significant new income),

3. Hiring a revenue officer (another major expenditure, but with an anticipated big payoff in revenues), and

4. Expanding NR’s popular summer intern project.

For a more detailed explanation about these vital objectives, see this recent piece. As you consider making a donation, be assured that these efforts are undertaken with the calculated intention of their bringing NR’s impactful conservatism to many more people, and putting NR in better financial shape (prediction: One day we will never need to hold webathons!).

Now let me tell you who has given in the past couple of days, how much, and why:

From out where the buffalo roam, Charles sends $200 and explains why: “The reason I always read NRO, (and the magazine), is the writers always say what they actually believe no matter which way the wind is blowing. All I can ask and, sad to say, lacking in other conservative outlets.” You rock, Charlie. Thanks.

From Colorado comes $50 from John, who speaks the truth: “The truth may set you free, but publicizing the truth ain’t cheap. My humble contribution for one of the finest coterie of writers in America today. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” We send ours from the same place.

Gordon, braving things from Massachusetts, sends $38.75. Huh? There is a reason: “Please forgive the odd amount . . . it looks like a magazine subscription to [fool] my oh so liberal spouse.” For better, for worse — G Man, this is one of my favorite contributions ever. Thanks.

With us under the palm tree is Jonathan. He forks over 50 coconuts and says, “Thank you for being an island of sanity, reason, and honorable temperament in an age of illogic, posturing, and bombast.” Your generosity is much obliged.

We’ll end with this from Jeane, out in California’s capital. She sends $50. She writes: “I wish it was more, but I’m in my 80s, late 80s, and I can’t do more. I read you every day.” Jeane dear, you make me cry. I am coming out there and am going to give you a hug and a kiss. This means so much to us.

Do you read NRO daily? If so, think of helping this vital place not only survive, but thrive.

You can make your donation here. Should you prefer PayPal, contribute here. Or the reliable option is this: Send a check, payable to “National Review” to our new address at 19 West 44th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10036.