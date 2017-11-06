NR Institute Seeking Regional Fellows in New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia

National Review Institute is seeking applicants for the Spring 2018 session of its popular Regional Fellows Program in New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. The ideal applicant will be a mid-career professional, working in a non-policy professional setting. Past Fellows have represented diverse industries and professions ranging from oil and gas, venture capital, real estate, and medicine, to sporting industries, law enforcement, education, nonprofits, and the arts. The program takes place over eight moderated dinner discussions. The 2018 Session will run from the end of January to mid-April. Moderators include popular writers at National Reviewand leading academics at local universities. The rewards of participating are plentiful and last a lifetime. The deadline to apply is December 1. To do that, and to find more information about the Program, visit here . And if you don’t live in one of the three program cities, but know folks who do and who might be NRI fellow material, please share this with them.