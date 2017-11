From my most recent NRO article, about Mueller’s investigation: “The Trump-haters who control the media are asking the nation and the world to believe that the continuation in office of the constitutionally chosen president of the United States depends on a file prepared by unanswerable Kremlin sources incentivized to defame the president who were retained and paid by the president’s election opponent.”

Whether you agree or disagree, your comments are, as always, most welcome.