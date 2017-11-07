Oh Sister!

In response to an email solicitation seeking support for our #30DaysHathBucktember 2017 Fall webathon, to which you can and should donate here, came this missive, sent to one of those maybe-not-patrolled email addresses (in this case, it was) that proves one of the most touching (even though it is cashless!) that we have ever received

Not sure you take direct replies, but — I am not only an NRO junkie, but was a National Review junkie for about 8 years in the 1970’s, before entering a monastery. I have been a cloistered nun for nearly 40 years now. This means I have no personal discretionary money; and our monastery does not support political journals of any stripe, nor subscribe to them. I am DEEPLY appreciative of NRO’s being available for free online. Will support your fundraising efforts with prayer, and assure you that if I could donate, I would.

We’ll leave Sister and her whereabouts a mystery (I searched, found her, and we have exchanged missives, and as is typical when an old parochial school boy meets a sweet lady in a habit, I ended up donating to her). But I trust the power of her prayer for the success of this effort. I’ll even throw in a picture of Bill Buckley, David Niven, Malcolm Muggeridge, and Pope John Paul II as a force multiplier:

Anyway, about our effort (our goal is to raise $200,000 – we aren’t even halfway there) and just why we are seeking your help in this mutual cause we have of promoting conservatism: NRO has four main objectives, spelled out here in detail, but in short they are

1. Hiring a tech guru for NRO’s expanding podcast operation, (Charlie Cooke provides an excellent rundown of our plans) 2. Obtaining related video software (it will result in significant new income), 3. Hiring a revenue officer (another big cost but with a big financial payoff), and 4. Expanding our summer intern project.

Do what our cloistered friend cannot do: Make a generous financial donation here. And do leave comments, which we take seriously. Contribute via PayPal here if you prefer. Also, you can send a check, made payable to “National Review” and mailed to 19 West 44th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10036. God bless. Literally.