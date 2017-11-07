There Is No Domestic Violence Loophole in Military Law

Plus one article on Google Plus

Earlier today, Arizona senator Jeff Flake tweeted that he was working with New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich on legislation in response to the Texas church massacre:

Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

But wait. That’s already federal law. Federal law prohibiting gun purchases by anyone convicted of a “misdemeanor crime of domestic violence” contains no exceptions for members of the military. In fact, during my time in the Army we extensively briefed soldiers that the Lautenberg Amendment applied to soldiers and civilians alike.

Jake Tapper asked Flake’s office for an explanation, and here was the response:

Flake’s office says Military courts don’t have domestic violence charge; it’s labeled assault which doesn’t warrant a ban under current law — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

This is wrong. The definition of a “misdemeanor crime of domestic violence” doesn’t require a specific “domestic violence charge.” It merely has to meet the elements laid out in the statute. The ATF makes this abundantly clear on its website:

Must a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence (MCDV) be designated as a “domestic violence” offense? No. A qualifying offense need not be designated as a domestic violence offense. For example, a conviction for assault may qualify as an MCDV even if the offense is not designated as a domestic violence assault.

The Air Force dropped the ball. There was no “loophole” that applied to the Texas shooter. There is no legislative fix necessary to prevent similar criminals from obtaining weapons in the future. The necessary law already exists. The government simply needs to do its job.