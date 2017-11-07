Virginia Gubernatorial Race Called for Northam

Several major news outlets are calling the Virginia gubernatorial race for Democrat Ralph Northam. In all likelihood, Northam — the state’s current lieutenant governor — has been elected the next governor of Virginia, defeating Republican Ed Gillespie.

After a roller-coaster last week of campaigning that led many to believe underdog Gillespie might steal the election out from under Northam, the Democrat surged to an early lead in bellwether counties and Gillespie never recovered.

Current figures show Northam leading by nearly 100,000 votes with 70 percent of precincts reporting. Given the counties that have reported results, NBC News, the Associated Press, and CNN have all called the race for Northam.