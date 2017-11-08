President Trump Is in China

Plus one article on Google Plus

China, you may recall, is a country that the president accused of raping and pillaging the United States. “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country,” he said in 2016, “and that’s what they’re doing. It’s the greatest theft in the history of the world.”

Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator.

Trump has not labeled China a currency manipulator.

Trump promised to impose large tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump has not imposed large tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump promised to adopt retaliatory trade policies on Beijing.

Trump has not adopted retaliatory trade policies on Beijing.

So, what’s happening with Trump in China?

“We’re having a great time,” Trump told reporters.

It’s almost enough to make you suspect he didn’t mean any of that.