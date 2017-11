Americans can buy almost any good from another state — but not wine. In 36 states, there are laws against out-of-state shipments directly to consumers. That’s because wholesalers want as much business in wine (and beer and booze) to go through them first. They have lots of political clout.

The U.S. is supposed to be a big free-trade zone, but special interests have managed to get in the way of free commerce in wine. That’s my topic in this Forbes article.