‘Roy Moore Loses the “He Said / She Said”’

I wrote about the Roy Moore controversy today:

Roy Moore’s reputation depends on denying that he dated teenage girls as a grown man, and yet he can’t quite bring himself to do it.



The Alabama Republican’s campaign for the Senate has been rocked by allegations of sexual improprieties with underage girls. While he’s denied the worst of the allegations, he turned in a rocky performance in an interview with radio talk-show host Sean Hannity that lent credence to the charges against him rather than dispelled them.



The alleged conduct dates back 40 years, and absent some difficult-to-imagine documentary proof, it will always be Moore’s word against that of his accusers. In this contest, Moore’s word is clearly the loser.