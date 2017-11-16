‘Roy Moore Is Pure Steve Bannon’

I wrote about the Alabama senate race today in the context of the Steve Bannon insurgency:

Roy Moore is the Steve Bannon project in a nutshell.

For the former Trump operative, the Alabama Senate candidate’s tattered credibility is a feature, not a bug. If Moore had well-considered political and legal views, good judgment and a sterling reputation, he’d almost by definition be part of the establishment that Bannon so loathes. Since Moore has none of those things, he’s nearly an ideal representative of the Bannon insurgency.

Events in Alabama make it clear that Bannon’s dime-store Leninism—burn everything down, including perhaps the Republican Senate majority—comes at a considerable cost. In this project, the truth doesn’t matter, ethics don’t matter, and standards don’t matter. Being anti-establishment is an escape clause from personal responsibility, and #war means proudly defending the indefensible.

Once you’ve devoted time and energy building up the career of white nationalist-fellow traveler Milo Yiannopoulos the way Bannon did at Breitbart, there is nothing that you aren’t willing to do.