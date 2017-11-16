Sections
Home
The Corner
Bench Memos
Morning Jolt
The G-File
Magazine
Photo Essays
Podcasts
All Articles
Search
Donate
E-mails & Alerts
Subscribe Print
Subscribe Digital
Store
Advertising
About
Contact
Privacy
NR Institute
The Corner
National Review
Login
The Corner
The one and only.
Uh-Oh
Share article on Facebook
share
Tweet article
tweet
Plus one article on Google Plus
+1
Print Article
Adjust font size
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
by
Wesley J. Smith
November 16, 2017 12:02 PM
Response To...
Report: Al Franken Groped a ...
The Corner
The one and only.
Full
Blog
More Stories
Load More
Get Our Newsletters
Trending
on National Review
About
Institute
Advertise
Contact
NR
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Privacy