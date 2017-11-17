Friday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

The Suez Canal opened on November 17, 1869.

These crabs can grow up to 3 feet long – and hunt birds, a biologist’s video proves.

Watch 245 People Jump Off A Bridge.

The Gettysburg Address was seven score and fourteen years ago tomorrow (November 18) – here’s some history and an excellent brief video with contemporaneous photos and illustrations. Related: newspaper prints a retraction for 1863 article calling Gettysburg address “silly remarks”; retraction written in the style of Gettysburg Address.

The pigeon’s rump cure for childhood seizures.

My Surprising Career as an Amazon.com “Fake” Reviewer.

