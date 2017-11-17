Senate Finance Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill

Plus one article on Google Plus

The Senate Finance Committee voted last night on a 14-12 party line vote to approve the Senate version of the GOP tax bill.



It will come to the Senate floor after the Thanksgiving recess for further debate and consideration.

It features significant differences compared to the House version of the bill, so the two will have to be reconciled.

The House version adds more to the deficit, keeps the property tax deduction, does not sunset most of its individual taxes, and does not repeal the individual mandate.