Voters Want Congress To Address Tax Reform and Obamacare Separately

A recent survey found that 64 percent of likely 2018 voters believe Republicans should deal with tax reform and the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate as two separate issues, rather than combining them into one legislative effort, as the Senate Finance Committee decided this week to do.

According to the poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, 50 percent of voters support tax reform as a general matter, 29 percent oppose it, and 21 percent remain unsure on the issue. Meanwhile, 50 percent of voters oppose Obamacare repeal compared to 40 percent who support it.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they’d be less likely to support tax reform if it included the abolishment of Obamacare’s individual mandate.