A provision in the Senate tax bill grants a tax break to private jet owners. It has been rightly mocked throughout the media and Twittersphere… but lost in the indignation is the rightful target.
While the Republicans deserve criticism for including this bizarre handout, the measure was actually introduced by the Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio.
The Disgraceful Private Jet Tax Break in the Senate Republicans’ Tax Plan Was Introduced by a Democrat
by Jibran Khan
