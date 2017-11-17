Trump Adds to His Supreme Court List

The new potential nominees: recently confirmed appeals-court judges Amy Barrett and Kevin Newsom; D.C. Circuit appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh; Oklahoma supreme-court justice Patrick Wyrick; and Georgia supreme-court justice Britt Grant. So a mix of federal and state judges. Kavanaugh is the best-known of the bunch, and also a former Kennedy clerk. It is sometimes thought that Kennedy is more likely to retire if he thinks he will be replaced by someone of whom he thinks highly. But Kavanaugh is also, at 52, the oldest of the additions.