Orrin Hatch Fires Back at Sherrod Brown for Claiming Tax Bill is ‘For the Rich’

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Senate’s version of the tax reform bill, committee chairman Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) pushed back against Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) after Brown claimed that the bill favors the wealthy. Hatch cited his record of defending middle- and lower-class Americans and his own experience growing up in the lower middle class.

A transcript of the exchange is below.

Sherrod Brown: . . . I just think it would be nice, just tonight, to just acknowledge, well, this tax cut isn’t really for the middle class. It’s for the rich, and that whole thing about higher wages, well, it’s a good selling point, but we know companies don’t just give away higher wages. They just don’t give away higher wages just ’cause they have more money. Corporations are sitting on a lot of money now, they’re sitting on a lot of profits now. I don’t see wages going up, so just spare us the — spare us the bank shots, spare us the sarcasm and the satire.

Orrin Hatch: I’m just gonna say to you that I come from the poor people, and I’ve been here working my whole stinking career for people who don’t have a chance, and I really resent anybody saying I’m just doing this for the rich. Give me a break. I think you guys overplay that all the time, and it gets old. And frankly, you ought to quit it.

SB: But Mr. Chairman, the public believes it –

OH: Now just a minute, I’m not through. I get kind of sick and tired of it. True, it’s a nice political play, but it’s not true.

SB: Well all due respect, I get sick and tired of the richest getting richer and richer –

Overlapping discussion, Hatch calls the chamber to order.

OH: Listen, I’ve honored you by allowing you to spout off here and what you’ve said was not right, that’s all I’m saying. I come from the lower middle class originally. We didn’t have anything so don’t spew that stuff on me. I get a little tired of that crap. And let me just say something. If you didn’t — if we just worked together we could pull this country out of every mess it’s in. And we could do a lot of the things that you’re talking about too. And I’ve got a reputation of having worked together with Democrats.

SB: Let’s start with CHIP [the Children's Health Insurance Program, which Congress did not reauthorize in October].

OH: We’re not starting with CHIP.

SB: Start with CHIP today!

OH: I’ve got more bills passed than anybody on this committee together. And they’ve been passed for the benefit of people in this country. Now all I can say is, I like you personally, very much, but I’m telling you this bullcrap that you guys throw out here really gets old after a while. And to do it at the end of this is just not right. I just — it takes a lot to get me worked up like this.