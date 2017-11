Your premiums are going to go up in 2018. A lot. Thanks, Obamacare. The national-average increase is a smidge over 27 percent, but depending on the state you live in, the hike could skyrocket to as much as 81 percent.

Freedom Partners has created a state-by-state 2018 “Premium Increase Tracker” that will let you find out just how bad the hit will be in your neck of the woods. Keep the Kleenex handy.