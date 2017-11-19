Today is the 154th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address—a two-minute speech of about 270 words (the exact count depends on whether you take “four score,” “can not,” and “battle field” to be one word or two) that may well be the most powerful bit of political and civic rhetoric in our history. Read it, then read it again, and then read Diana Schaub’s characteristically spectacular commentary on the speech from a few years ago.

“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here,” Lincoln told his audience that day, which just goes to show he wasn’t right about everything.