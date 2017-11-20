Monday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

Yesterday was President James Garfield’s birthday - when he was shot, Alexander Graham Bell showed up with a metal detector to try to locate the bullet.

The Astounding Engineering Behind the World’s Largest Optical Telescope.

A Gallery of Color Photos of the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

The traditional drunken turkey recipe.

Spend Bill Gate’s Money.

Farmers urged to bury their underpants to improve quality of their beef.

