‘All my love, Donald J. Trump’

President Trump prays at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, May 22, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Our president frequently calls for mutual love and understanding among Americans.

If President Donald J. Trump’s most snarling critics are correct, the only thing missing from his neo-Nazi persona is a square mustache.

‐CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert on September 8 soiled his monologue by joking about Trump while performing the stiff-armed Nazi salute.

‐Last month, Rosie O’Donnell eloquently declared via Twitter: “if u stand next 2 and work with adolf trump – yes u f***ing are a nazi” (Rosie’s version did not use asterisks). Given their debt-limit/hurricane-aid deal with Trump, this would make Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Nazis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‐Hillary Clinton told CBS News’s Jane Pauley on September 10 that Trump’s inaugural address was “a cry from the white nationalist gut.”

These avid Trump haters totally ignore the inspiring, inclusive, and unifying words that the president of the United States has delivered in one major address after another. These public pronouncements completely refute the sick and twisted caricature of Trump as a white supremacist, latter-day Klansman, or neo-Nazi sympathizer.

Advertisement

‐Start on the first day of his presidency. In his inaugural address, Trump did chide Washington’s political class — and deservedly so. Beyond that, his comments were a public call for racial equality.

“Whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska,” Trump said, moments after taking the oath of office on January 20, “they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.”

By equating these words with white nationalism, Hillary Clinton yet again proved herself to be as believable as a platter of month-old salmon.

‐“Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains,” President Trump said in his maiden speech to a joint session of Congress on February 28. “Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”

‘While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.’

“True love for our people requires us to find common ground, to advance the common good, and to cooperate on behalf of every American child who deserves a brighter future,” Trump added. “I am calling upon Members of both parties to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children.”

‐While wearing a yarmulke on May 23, Trump became the first U.S. president to visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall. Later, he said his prayerful stop at Judaism’s most sacred spot was a “great honor.” He added: “I can see a much deeper path — friendship with Israel.” Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reciprocated Trump’s friendship. “When the president touched those ancient stones, he touched our hearts forever.”

Advertisement

Members of the U.S. military and the Israel Defense Forces on Monday inaugurated the first permanent American base in the Holy Land, near Dimona. “The United States and Israel have long planned together, exercised together and trained together,” U.S. Army general John Gronski told the Times of Israel. “And now, with the opening of this site, these crucial interactions will happen every day.” This step forward for American–Israeli mutual security just occurred on President Trump’s watch. This crushes the “Adolf Trump” narrative like a champagne glass beneath a Jewish groom’s heel.

Advertisement

‐Saturday, August 12’s deadly racial chaos in Charlottesville, Va., and its immediate aftermath, gave Trump ample opportunity to express or reject white-supremacist sentiments.

As the tumult began, Trump wrote via Twitter at 10:19 a.m.:

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for, there is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one!” He added: “We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion, or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST.”

The mayhem intensified and, about 1:14 p.m., suspected neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove his Dodge Charger into a crowd of anti-KKK protesters, including Heather Heyer, who was killed.

Advertisement

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence, on many sides,” Trump told journalists at 3:33 p.m. “We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection — really — and I say this so strongly — true affection for each other.”

“Racism is evil,” Trump solemnly declared the following Monday, August 14. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” Trump also revealed that his Justice Department had launched a federal probe into Fields’s alleged homicidal vehicular attack.

Advertisement

At a press conference the next day, Trump explained that neo-Nazis and white nationalists are “rough, bad people” and “very bad people” who “should be condemned totally.”

‐“The men and women of our military operate as one team,” Trump observed, as he unveiled his new Afghan War strategy at Fort Myer, Va., on August 21. “They transcend every line of race, ethnicity, creed, and color to serve together — and sacrifice together — in absolutely perfect cohesion. That is because all service members are brothers and sisters. They’re all part of the same family; it’s called the American family.”

Advertisement

Trump elaborated, “Let us make a simple promise to the men and women we ask to fight in our name that, when they return home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us together as one.”

‐“Our movement is a movement built on love. It’s love for fellow citizens. It’s love for struggling Americans who’ve been left behind, and love for every American child who deserves a chance to have all of their dreams come true,” Trump told supporters at an August 23 rally in Phoenix. “From the inner cities to the rural outposts, from the Sun Belt to the Rust Belt, from east to west and north to south, our movement is built on the conviction that every American from every background is entitled to a government that puts their needs first.”

‐“It is time to heal the wounds that divide us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us. We are one people with one home and one great flag,” Trump told the American Legion’s national convention later that day. “We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity, by our citizenship in this magnificent nation, and by the love that fills our hearts.”

Advertisement

‐“In difficult times such as these,” Trump said in Springfield, Mo., after Hurricane Harvey submerged Houston and Texas’s Gulf coast, “we see the true character of the American people: their strength, their love, and their resolve. We see friend helping friend, neighbor helping neighbor, and stranger helping stranger. And together, we will endure and we will overcome.”

“Today, I am asking every citizen to join me in dreaming big and bold and daring things — beautiful things — for our country,” Trump stated, as he campaigned on August 30 for bold tax cuts and tax reform. “I am asking everyone in this room and across the nation to join me in demanding nothing but the best for our nation and for our people. And if we do these things, and if we care for and support each other, and love each other, then we will truly make America great again.”

‐Mocking the childish news media’s grousing that Trump “lacked empathy” after Hurricane Harvey, Trump gave $1 million from his own pocket to aid those whom the storm battered. Trump easily could have shut his checkbook or shown considerable generosity by donating $25,000 or $50,000. Instead, he made a seven-digit contribution and accepted the White House press corps’s suggestions on which organizations to support.

Mocking the childish news media’s grousing that Trump ‘lacked empathy’ after Hurricane Harvey, Trump gave $1 million from his own pocket to aid those whom the storm battered.

Trump also visited Harvey’s evacuees at a Houston shelter. There, he greeted, played with, and kissed children of all colors, posed for photos with their parents, and served hot meals to families — black, white, and Hispanic — regardless of ethnicity.

Love, love, love!

But, but, but . . .

Advertisement

Trump’s critics would hasten to invoke his notorious words of June 15, 2015.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said as he announced for president. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Advertisement

While this was hardly Trump’s most multicultural moment, he soon focused his ire on illegal-alien criminals, such as Juan Francisco López-Sánchez. He was deported five times before allegedly shooting Kate Steinle to death in San Francisco. And don’t forget Sergio Jose Martinez. He was deported twenty times before, Portland police say, he broke into a 65-year-old woman’s home, tied her up, sexually assaulted her, and slammed her head into the floor. Trump’s crackdown on MS-13 gang members is designed to shield U.S. citizens and non-violent Hispanic immigrants on whom MS-13 preys.

Trump’s critics also bashed his initial statements after Charlottesville and his extemporaneous remarks at his August 15 press conference. Mitt Romney shamefully demanded that Trump apologize for blaming “both sides” for the violence. The anti-Trump media’s narrative — neo-Nazis and Klansmen monopolized the mayhem — set in more quickly than rigor mortis, despite contrary reports from news outlets that are anything but pro-Trump.

Trump’s “both sides” comment mirrored exactly what the ACLU, the Associated Press, NBC News, Reuters, Charlottesville’s police chief, and that day’s arrest records all confirmed.

“The alt-right marchers included a unit of semiautomatic-rifle-toting men,” Chris Mondics reported in the August 16 Philadelphia Inquirer. “Most of the counterdemonstrators were peaceful, but some showed up with semiautomatics of their own and at one point formed a defensive perimeter around a counterdemonstration staging area,” he added. “Other counterdemonstrators wielded baseball bats, clubs, bottles, and chemical sprays.”

Every passing day vindicates Trump: Left-wing antifa extremists in Charlottesville contributed to the bloody chaos, just as they did days later in Boston and Berkeley. In that radical California college town, masked antifa thugs pounded the hell out of a group of non-white-supremacist conservatives and moderates who had gathered for a peaceful event called Patriot Prayer. The antifa rioters literally wielded shields that read “No Hate” while they beat their non-violent opponents with sticks.

On August 9, three days before the race riots began, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the Charlottesville police and Virginia state officials that Antifa’s mobs would be there, armed and dangerous.

“Anarchist extremists and white supremacist extremists online are calling on supporters to be prepared for or to instigate violence at the 12 August rally,” the Trump administration warned, via DHS. Federal agents anticipated a major clash because of the “growing importance of the location for white supremacist extremists and anarchist extremists.”

Charlottesville cops ignored this alert, and violence erupted. And, yes — precisely as Trump said — “both sides” were responsible. The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen correctly described this as bloody street warfare between neo-Nazis and neo-Communists, both anti-democratic, hateful, disgusting, and inimical to American constitutional republicanism and basic human decency.

As for the “very fine people” who Trump said were in Charlottesville, his words seemed to contrast the bloodthirsty antifa goons and white supremacists, on one hand, with, on the other, those who protested peacefully for either removing a local statue of Robert E. Lee or leaving it alone — as is their First Amendment right.

Cynics might argue that Trump’s multiple national bear hugs — full of unity, loyalty, and love — are mere words to appease his critics. If so, at least the man listens to and learns from criticism.

Trump created and starred in The Apprentice, one of NBC’s top TV programs for 14 seasons. Throughout that time, and while he was subject to unblinking media scrutiny, how did evidence of Trump’s alleged white supremacism never leak?

Of course, it’s possible that those who hate Trump’s guts are pulling their “DJT = KKK” rhetoric out of thin air, and Trump, in fact, is no racist.

For all the Left’s obscene and slanderous lies about President Trump’s alleged Nazi attitudes, his statements and actions are less Mein Kampf and more Mr. Rogers.