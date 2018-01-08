Culture

Online Activists Attack Ajit Pai

By
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai(Reuters photo: Aaron P. Bernstein)
And too many observers stand silently by.

Ajit Pai is under attack. The Federal Communications Commission chairman has been the target of online vitriol since the FCC voted to reverse the net-neutrality regulations that were instituted under the Obama administration. The attacks against him have frequently been racist: Pai, an Indian American, was told on Twitter that he is “THE UNCLE TOM OF THE INDIAN PEOPLE.” The criticisms have been personal: Outside his house, Pai was greeted with signs reading “Is this really the world you want [your children] to inherit?” and “Dad murdered democracy in cold blood.” And they’ve veered toward the credibly violent: Pai has now has received his second death threat. The first forced him to briefly postpone the net-neutrality vote, and the latest was disturbing enough for him to withdraw from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a major conference in the tech world.

Despite it all, defenses of Pai are few and far between. The media have lambasted his decision to reverse the net-neutrality regulations but remains conspicuously silent in the matter of the attacks against him. Maybe there would be a different level of concern if Pai supported the Obama-era regulations and was being threatened by net-neutrality foes, but social-justice ministers pick their spots.

Pai’s net-neutrality speech, though “briefly disrupted by an evacuation of the meeting room,” was “specious,” Jacob Kastrenakes wrote at the Verge. His publicity videos, William Hughes complained at the A.V. Club, are a “dumb” part of a “minor Internet culture war” that Pai is “waging.” When Pai withdrew from CES, Hughes wrote this week, it was a matter of him “bailing on the chance to be the most hated person” at the show. If nothing else, give Boing Boing’s Cory Doctorow his due for writing what Hughes only intimated: that Pai’s withdrawal from CES was a show of “cowardice.” The photo headlining Doctorow’s article is of Pai’s face photoshopped onto a fried chicken; the tags include “seriously f**k that guy” and “the courage of his convictions.”

Such criticism has come from not only writers but also celebrities — Mark Ruffalo called Pai a “rogue player,” and Chance the Rapper predicted on Twitter that Pai “will go to prison.” Aside from the scarce outlier (such as April Glaser’s “Racist, Threatening Attacks on FCC Chair Ajit Pai Won’t Save Net Neutrality,” at Slate), the media- and culture- industry playbook on Pai is to shrilly criticize his actions but ignore the bigoted attacks and threats of violence against him.

Those attacks and threats make for a story worth thinking about, one that in another context might interest the same people who are studiously ignoring it. Pai, after all, is the first Indian American to serve as FCC chairman: The son of immigrants, he has an impressive résumé in business and government, yet he is being targeted by the mostly white and male digerati class. No writer seems willing to touch the racial angle, but one can easily conjure visions of a story about computer-addicted white men in dark basements coming after a high-achieving Asian American. Pai is a successful, visible member of a successful and increasingly visible community within the American ethnic patchwork, one whose rise has come in the face of racial discrimination — and in some cases provoked even more.

Comments

It’s not as though the media are incapable of writing such a story. Back in 2015, Ellen Pao, an Asian-American tech executive who was then the CEO of Reddit, decided to give that site’s then-feeble harassment policy some teeth. The immediate result was weeks’ worth of high-testosterone venom from the Reddit faithful, who posted Pao’s home address online, marshaled 200,000 signatures for her ouster, and mocked her appearance — all for the crime of banning subreddits such as “Transfags” and “FatPeopleHate.” Yet the backlash against Pao elicited a reciprocal one from the media, which rushed to Pao’s defense. Pao became a hero to women, racial minorities, and their self-declared allies, a fearless battler against a certain strand of toxic Internet culture that is dominated by white men. Those who police the bounds of acceptable opinion welcomed Pao into their ranks.

Even if net neutrality is your guiding passion, Pai is not your enemy. Congress is.

Not so with Pai, and the obvious reason is that he’s on the wrong team. Pai’s critics say that his FCC has made a decision that is beyond the pale and that undermines democracy. But there are reasonable arguments on both sides of the issue; Pai’s acting on one of them is hardly a moral failing. And putting the merits of his decision aside, the policy reversal was anything but undemocratic: The Obama-era rules in question were implemented without input from the democratically elected legislators who are supposed to be our policymakers, so the FCC’s action to get rid of them was a procedural corrective to Obama’s executive overreach. Even if net neutrality is your guiding passion, Pai is not your enemy. Congress is.

The Left and its evangelizers in the media and culture industries profess to be deeply disturbed by online racism, but they have greeted the vicious attacks against Pai with a notable silence rather than a spirited defense. Pai is a Republican implementing policies Republicans favor, so it follows that any opposition to him is a good thing — no matter how racist, personal, or threatening it becomes. The unlikely and unspoken alliance between progressives and Pai’s unhinged attackers is one of partisanship and convenience.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

In Defense of Coleman Hughes

By
Picture the scene: A young man walks into a congressional hearing to offer witness testimony. His grandfather was barbarically brutalized by people who are now long dead. The nation in which he resides built its wealth of his grandfather’s brutalization. The question: Should his fellow citizens pay the young ... Read More
Film & TV

Toy Story 4: A National Anthem

By
The Toy Story franchise is the closest thing we have to an undisputed national anthem, a popular belief that celebrates what we think we all stand for — cooperation, ingenuity, and simple values, such as perpetual hope. This fact of our infantile, desensitized culture became apparent back in 2010 when I took a ... Read More
Film & TV

Fosse/Verdon and the Dismal #MeToo Obsession

By
In the final episode of Fosse/Verdon, one of the two titular characters, Bob Fosse, is shooting one of the greatest films of all time. The other, Gwen Verdon, is having a quarrel with her unspeakably dull boyfriend about whether he approves of her performing in a road-show production of a Broadway musical. These ... Read More
Elections

Joe and the Segs

By
Joe Biden has stepped in it, good and deep. Biden, if he has any hope of ever being elected president, will be dependent on residual goodwill among African Americans from his time as Barack Obama’s loyal and deferential vice president — so deferential, in fact, that he stood aside for Herself in 2016 even ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Madcap Caution of Donald Trump

By
The worry last week was that the Trump administration was ginning up fake intelligence about Iran blowing up oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to justify a war against Iran. Then, this week, President Donald Trump said the Iranian attacks weren’t a big deal. The episode is another indication of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elizabeth Warren’s Terrible Plans

By
Elizabeth Warren is being lauded as the serious candidate in the race. Her motto, “I have a plan for that,” is accepted as proof that she is thoughtful and conscientious. That’s too generous. One should expect a grown-up to evaluate costs and benefits, to understand tradeoffs, and to pay for what they ... Read More
Education

College Leaders Should Learn from Oberlin

By
Thanks to their social-justice warrior mindset, the leaders of Oberlin College have caused an Ohio jury to hit it with $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages in a case where the school couldn't resist the urge to side with its “woke” students against a local business. College leaders should learn ... Read More