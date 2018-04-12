Letters

Letters

By
Students from the Challenge Preparatory Charter School in 2014 (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The School-Choice Balancing Act

Frederick M. Hess and Andy Smarick, in their piece “In Defense of Local Schools” (March 19), do an excellent job of describing some of the tensions between local control and school choice and pointing out a number of ways reformers can change their approach to better align their objectives with those who continue to value the traditional district school. What they and many school reformers fail to recognize and address is that, in most middle- and upper-class suburban communities, market-based school choice and local control are not mutually exclusive and exist together within the traditional geographic-based school district. Parents have made decisions about where to live and raise their families based, in large part, on the health and quality of their local schools. While the boundaries of these schools may be “zip-code based,” school choice is still in full effect for most residents. In these cases, parents are likely to view expansions of charter schools or school choice that reduce the resources of their district schools or result in their children’s inability to attend the local school as measures that are not in their best interests and are clear threats to their property value. Until reformers recognize that the solutions that work best in large, urban districts are not easy sells in most other communities and find alternatives that do not threaten those who have a vested interest in the status quo, many conservatives will continue to meet the school-choice movement with ambivalence.

Scott A. McConnell

Kildeer, Ill.

Frederick M. Hess responds: Mr. McConnell raises valid points. Indeed, we read his note as a useful illustration of our thesis. Decentralized government and local control are mechanisms for enabling a free people to choose how they wish to live. The communities that result are characterized by distinctive cultures, traditions, and rhythms, all of which extend to local institutions — especially schools. For homeowners who’ve paid a premium to live in a given locale, schools are typically valued communal touchstones. To such residents, bold school-choice proposals can feel more like a threatening ideological crusade than a solution to real problems. Choice advocates have struggled to respond to such disquiet, yielding some remarkably tone-deaf stratagems. Two years ago in Massachusetts, a state known for its academically accomplished charter schools, a charter-school referendum was soundly thrashed owing to suburban opposition. In the aftermath, choice advocates seemingly forgot that U.S. public policy is traditionally shaped by genial, Tocquevillian self-interest, instead opting to denounce small-minded, selfish suburbanites for rejecting their noble cause. Over time, school choice has been, first and foremost, crafted and marketed as an answer for families stuck in troubled urban schools, with scant attention to the benefits or costs for those in other circumstances. As Mr. McConnell notes, and as we argued in our essay, the challenge for choice advocates is to treat seriously the concerns of families all across the nation — including those who see their zip codes and schools as expressions of free choices honorably made.

Comments
Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

White House

Trump Can Do No Right

By
When the El Paso shooter’s manifesto was first reported, it was an excellent time to disengage not only from social media, but also from its nominally more responsible relatives, the news giants. It was instantly obvious that 1) President Trump would be blamed for the shooting; 2) he would be called upon to ... Read More
Culture

Our Childless, Childish Culture

By
When a person doesn’t want children, sometimes he’ll gravitate toward a political view justifying that desire. Rousseau, for instance, who abandoned each of his five children at an orphanage as soon as they were born, argued in The Social Contract that the state owes more to the child than does the family. ... Read More
World

Trump Faces Down the China Threat

By
Of much greater importance to the political and strategic course of the United States than the shabby attempt to portray President Trump as a racist is the developing showdown between the United States and China. The febrile Democratic effort to unseat the president by unconventional means is no longer the result ... Read More
Culture

Putting America’s Problems in Perspective

By
I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb when I say that a lot of people are losing perspective. I won’t be too specific, because if you’re on one ideological team, you probably think I’m referring to the other team. One common practice to avoid flying off the handle is to count to ten before ... Read More
Elections

Doxing Trump Donors Is Just the Beginning

By
Representative Joaquin Castro, doxing Trump donors on Twitter — “Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders’” — has given us that teachable moment. Laws mandating disclosure ... Read More
U.S.

Against Universal Background Checks

By
Mitch McConnell has confirmed that when the Senate reconvenes in September to discuss new federal gun-control measures, “universal background checks” will “lead the discussion.” If that is the case, the Senate should listen carefully to the proposals on offer, and then politely decline to ... Read More