National Review

NRPlus Conference Call with Rich Lowry, Charles C. W. Cooke, & David French

By


(intro music plays for the first 2 minutes)

Rich Lowry, Charlie Cooke, and David French participated in the inaugural NRPlus Conference Call on Tuesday. They discussed Tom Wolfe’s passing, the opening of the Jerusalem embassy, and the current political climate.

Rich opened the call by remembering author Tom Wolfe, the preeminent journalist and novelist and friend of National Review, who passed away on May 14. Rich shared memories from the recent William F. Buckley Prize Dinner at which Wolfe was honored and Charlie and David highlighted the impact Wolfe’s work has had on them.

Next they discussed the U.S. embassy’s move to Jerusalem, with Charlie noting that perhaps, though at least two of the last three presidents have promised to move it, it takes a person like Donald Trump to actually follow through. Rich and David addressed the question of whether the Israeli military ought to have responded with less deadly force.

Widening the discussion, Rich asked where we, as a country, seem to stand. Trump’s approval ratings are up, the U.S. seems to be on track for the summit with North Korea, unemployment is low. Rich, Charlie, and David discussed what effect all this will have on the midterm elections.

Comments

Nearing the end of the call, Rich took a question from the Facebook group asking David for his thoughts on where the U.S. should go after pulling out of the Iran deal. Leaving the Iran deal was the right thing to do, David said, but noted that the act of leaving is not a strategy. He outlined what he thought that strategy should be.

Rich, David, and Charlie wrapped up the call with sincere thanks to all those listening in. National Review is not just a publication, Rich emphasized, but a cause and a community, and these NRPlus calls are the next step in the extension of that community.

Comments

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Most Popular

World

Trump Faces Down the China Threat

By
Of much greater importance to the political and strategic course of the United States than the shabby attempt to portray President Trump as a racist is the developing showdown between the United States and China. The febrile Democratic effort to unseat the president by unconventional means is no longer the result ... Read More
White House

Trump Can Do No Right

By
When the El Paso shooter’s manifesto was first reported, it was an excellent time to disengage not only from social media, but also from its nominally more responsible relatives, the news giants. It was instantly obvious that 1) President Trump would be blamed for the shooting; 2) he would be called upon to ... Read More
Culture

Our Childless, Childish Culture

By
When a person doesn’t want children, sometimes he’ll gravitate toward a political view justifying that desire. Rousseau, for instance, who abandoned each of his five children at an orphanage as soon as they were born, argued in The Social Contract that the state owes more to the child than does the family. ... Read More
Culture

Putting America’s Problems in Perspective

By
I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb when I say that a lot of people are losing perspective. I won’t be too specific, because if you’re on one ideological team, you probably think I’m referring to the other team. One common practice to avoid flying off the handle is to count to ten before ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cosmetic Questions

By
I am just a little bit annoyed at my friend Mona’s column today, in which she simultaneously admits that the criteria for being counted as a so-called assault rifle are cosmetic and argues that we should nonetheless prohibit some weapons on cosmetic grounds — without ever suggesting which cosmetic grounds ... Read More