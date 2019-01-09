Leave the Children Out of It

Amelia Bonow in “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had an Abortion” (Screengrab via YouTube)

Shout Your Abortion is targeting young children in its quest to normalize the killing of the unborn.

Segments of the abortion-rights movement are becoming frighteningly radical, ritually using propaganda and euphemism to sacramentalize the taking of human life.

Pro-abortion activists opened a new frontier in that effort this month, pushing to indoctrinate young children into believing that we should laugh and applaud as the youngest members of our species are executed for the crime of being small and inconvenient.

Activist group Shout Your Abortion has released a new video, “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had an Abortion,” as an episode of Kids Meet, a show for children run by Cut.com. In the video, Shout Your Abortion’s co-founder, Amelia Bonow, spends eight minutes convincing several children that they should celebrate abortion rights alongside her.

Bonow’s group has since 2015 urged post-abortive women to share their stories as a means of ending the social stigma surrounding abortion procedures. Her movement now occupies a relatively mainstream place in the pro-abortion firmament and pushes the notion that women should not be made to feel guilty for having availed themselves of their “reproductive rights.”

Innocent young children, perhaps heretofore unwilling to go along with this bizarre construct, are the latest target in the quest to normalize the killing of the unborn, and Bonow’s video is a prime example.

“They just suck the pregnancy out,” she tells the children of her own abortion procedure. “It was like a crappy dentist appointment or something.”

“Do we want people to just have all those babies?” she later asks one of the kids. When he shakes his head no, evidently being led in this direction by her questioning, Bonow asks, “So what do we do with them?”

The child, now clearly baffled, offers tentatively: “Put them up for adoption?”

Bonow is not pleased. “I feel like if I am forced to create life, I have lost the right to my own life,” she replies. “I should be the one to decide if my body creates a life.” She also insists that “the phrase ‘pro-life’ is propaganda,” and that she is actually pro-life, while those who oppose abortion are not.

Later, a child asks what God thinks of abortion. “I think it’s all part of God’s plan,” Bonow explains.

This sort of propaganda is necessary to sustain a movement now powered by the notion that the killing of the unborn isn’t a necessary evil to be tolerated but a social good for which we all must raise a cheer. Recasting abortion in this light is a fundamental part of the effort to force taxpayers to underwrite it, an official objective of today’s Democratic party. Many Americans are, understandably, troubled by this development in the abortion wars.

So get them while they’re young. Shout Your Abortion is on the case: Bonow announced on Twitter that the group will also release a children’s book about abortion next year.

Shout Your Abortion and its new appeal to young people — who, by all rights, should not have to know that an evil as grave as abortion even exists — is emblematic of a troubling shift in the abortion-rights movement, following the broader trend of left-wing activists enlisting young people into the progressive movement at an early age.

Of course, Americans rightly view children as the future of our nation, and it’s a natural human inclination to hope that they will grow up to adopt views we endorse, rather than views with which we vehemently disagree. But the Left’s strategy for infecting children with politics and shaping their views is particularly aggressive.

A is for Activist, for example, is a recent picture book designed for children as young as seven, introducing readers to the tenets of radical progressivism. “Every place we live and play, Environmental justice is the way,” one page reads. “L-G-B-T-Q! Love who you choose, ‘cuz Love is true! Liberate your notions of Limited emotions. Celebrate with pride, our Links of devotion.” Those are the instructions on the page for the letter L.

The book’s message becomes even more radical when explaining the letter T: “T is for Trans. . . . Trust in The True, The he she They That is you!” And the natural choice for the letter X is, of course, Malcolm X: “History’s lessons can be complex. Remember Parks. Remember King. Remember Malcolm. And let freedom ring!”

The genre of overtly political children’s literature is exploding with options such as the “Little Feminist” board-book set or titles such as I Look Up To Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I Look Up To Michelle Obama, books are marketed toward children aged two to three.

More-harmful examples of the progressive agenda seeping into childhood education include Planned Parenthood’s push to design sex-education curricula for public schools, or the far Left’s growing efforts to teach children radical transgender ideology and supplant parents when young children exhibit signs of gender dysphoria.

But perhaps none of these efforts is so sinister as Shout Your Abortion’s decision to use children as weapons in a war to vindicate pro-abortion depravity. At one point in the video, Bonow asks an adolescent girl if she has any tattoos. Then she shows off her own on the inside of her lower lip: “Abortion.”