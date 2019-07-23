Canada’s Ball-Waxing Horror Show: Peak Transgender Activism

Jessica Yaniv (Twitter, Jessica Yaniv)

A Canadian man is attempting to legally coerce women to wax his scrotum.

Imagine this. It’s 1990. A feminist novelist is pitching her latest book to a publisher. Set in a dystopian future in which a tyrannical ideology has gripped Western politics, it features female estheticians who have been dragged before a national kangaroo court for refusing to wax a man’s genitals. The publisher worries that the story, about an outrageous affront on women’s rights, isn’t plausible. She suggests something more realistic — how about fascistic men who force women into reproductive slavery instead?

Well, it’s 2019. The Handmaid’s Tale is still fiction. While Wax My Balls, B**** is a real-life horror show.

This week, British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal (CHRC) — a self-described “quasi-judicial body created by the B.C. Human Rights Code” — held hearings on whether or not female beauticians should be forced to handle male genitalia. The complainant, known until Wednesday under the alias “J. Y.” owing to a court gag order, is Jonathan/Jessica Yaniv, a self-identified transgender woman.

Yaniv has filed 16 different complaints against estheticians in the past year. Yaniv argues that, as a transgender woman, being denied services on account of her gender identity was discriminatory. As “Jessica,” Yaniv explained on Twitter:

This is not about waxing. This about businesses and individuals using their religion and culture to refuse service to protected groups because -they- don’t agree with it or the person and use that to illegally discriminate contrary to the BC Human Rights Code and the CHRC.

But who said this was about waxing? This about sex, surely. Yaniv is male — a male who has not made the surgical commitment necessary to pass as a female. On top of that, in the past year, Yaniv has presented unambiguously as a male on a number of sites including Google, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube. And on top of that, Yaniv is a male who is sexually attracted to females.

For the women who declined to wax Yaniv’s private parts, however, the matter was simpler still. Yaniv has male genitalia. Some preferred not to touch these for religious reasons. Others, such as business owner Marcia Da Silva, didn’t feel comfortable or qualified. In the hearing, Da Silva’s lawyer, Jay Cameron, further explained that forcing his client to touch Yaniv’s scrotum would effectively be coercing “intimate services.”

It gets worse. The Canadian journalist Meghan Murphy, who was banned from Twitter for identifying Yaniv as a man, writes at Spectator USA:

In some cases, Yaniv, who is male and maintains male genitalia, used fake Facebook profiles, displaying photos of women (in at least one case, he used the profile of a pregnant woman) to request the service via Facebook Marketplace. When the aestheticians realized he was male, they told him they only performed the service for women (indeed, waxing male genitals is an entirely different procedure, which requires particular training and wax). Yaniv went so far as to tell Sandeep Banipal, proprietor of Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge, that he was on his period, and asked if she could work around the string.

The damages to these women have been considerable, including stress and depression; at least one woman was forced to close her business. Another, a single mother who worked out of her home, paid Yaniv $2,500 to withdraw the complaint so that she could escape the expense of further litigation. Some of the women Yaniv targeted were immigrants. And as if there weren’t enough reasons to be suspicious of Yaniv, some of his comments on social media have seemed strikingly xenophobic. On Facebook, as “Jonathan,” Yaniv posted:

We have a lot of immigrants here who gawk, judge and aren’t the cleanest of people, they’re also verbally and physically abusive, that’s one reason I joined a girl’s gym, cause I DON’T want issues with these people . . . They lie about sh[**], they’ll do anything to support their own kind and make things miserable for everyone else.

It gets worse still. Yaniv is also “seeking permission” from a Canadian local council “to hold three ‘topless’ swims for people ages 12 and up, and parents would be barred from attending,”the Daily Caller reports. This swim would be for children who identify as LGBTQ2S+ and would include topless girls.

So there we have it. An obviously predatory male is attempting to use the force of law to coerce females to touch his private parts and — unbelievably — a Canadian human-rights tribunal is entertaining this demand. Yaniv has so perfectly exposed the absurdity of gender policies that it would scarcely be surprising if he turned out to be a troll.