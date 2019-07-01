Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Protected Vulgar Patents — And That’s Great

By
The Supreme Court building stands in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2018. (Al Drago/REUTERS)
The government should not be judging whether or not something is acceptable when they cannot use an objective standard to do so.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that a law banning the registration of “immoral or scandalous” trademark names violated the First Amendment — and that’s a huge win for free speech.

The case, Iancu v. Brunetti, centered around “FUCT,” the name of a clothing line founded by petitioner Erik Brunetti. Initially, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) had not allowed him to register “FUCT” as a trademark, due to a section of the Lanham Act that stated no “immoral or scandalous” trademarks were allowed. Brunetti fought back — and he won.

Yep: In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided that this portion of the act violated our constitutional right to free speech — with the majority opinion stating that “government may not discriminate against speech based on the ideas or opinions it conveys.”

Justice Elena Kagan also offered several examples of other past decisions to either grant or refuse to grant trademarks that she said had been reached using an unconstitutional standard. For example: The PTO often rejected trademarks that supported drug use, but accepted trademarks that condemned it. This sort of decision-making standard, Kagan argued, “distinguishes between two opposed sets of ideas: those aligned with conventional moral standards and those hostile to them” — which she claimed was unconstitutional.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Samuel Alito stated that the ruling amounted to “recognition that a law banning speech deemed by government officials to be ‘immoral’ or ‘scandalous’ can easily be exploited for illegitimate ends” — which is precisely why I am so delighted to see that the Supreme Court ruled in the way that it did.

Comments

See, the truth is, there isn’t really any objective definition for what constitutes something “immoral or scandalous.” Rather, those words are going to mean different things to different people. For example: To me, the trademark “FUCT” is not offensive, because it does not bother me at all. My late grandmother, however — who once demanded that my uncle take her to confession because she saw two people kissing on TV — would probably have a different view. It’s completely subjective, and the government should not be in the business of judging whether or not something is acceptable when they cannot use an objective standard to do so.

The greatest danger, of course, of the government being able to pick and choose what kind of speech is allowed is actually not having the freedom to sell clothing bearing a slogan that’s essentially the past tense of the F-word. No, the danger is that the government would then have the power to limit speech that criticized it — and we must ensure that we never give up, or even minimize, that important check that we as citizens have on the power of government.

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Elections

The Buttigieg Illusion

By
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden and the Great Awokening

By
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
Books

What Joan Didion Saw

By
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More