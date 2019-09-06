Politics & Policy

The Aspirational Asceticism of the Progressive Elite

By
Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)
Exhorting those less fortunate than you to forgo the most basic modern conveniences for the good of the planet won’t lead to a morally superior future.

This week, Democratic candidates held forth on the environment and humanity’s role in despoiling it. What struck me was the focus on our consumer choices. “From using a straw to eating a burger, am I part of the problem?” Pete Buttigieg asked. “In some ways, yes.”

Lifestyle choices still loom large in the environmental debates of our time. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set off controversy this year by announcing the they would only have two children because of environmental concerns. (What a comment on Prince William, father of three!) The ginger princeling has gone on to promote the idea of reducing air travel. Not for him personally of course — he has his duties. But the rest of us can “do better,” he said, just after having taken four short-hop private-jet flights in eleven days. Sir Elton John, having satisfied himself with the children he paid a surrogate to deliver, did his knightly duty by purchasing carbon offsets for the prince’s flights. Possibly for as little as $135.

While it is fun to send up the rich and powerful for their hypocrisy on these matters, I think the enduring appeal of their ascetic message in this case is hard-wired in our culture. The West is built on the idea that human sin brought death into the world, and that it still does. We know greed is a sin. Modern abundance can be a source of dysfunction — think hoarders — and shame. America’s high-income earners are drowning in cardboard boxes from online shopping. And there is a certain plausibility to the notion that this abundance is unprecedented and its true costs will be borne by the environment or posterity itself. Most of us vaguely suspect that a little self-denial heals not just the individual soul, but the world around us.

Marketers understand this desire and how poorly thought out it is. Across social media, high-income users are targeted with tons of self-help advice advocating “minimalism” as a lifestyle. This psuedo-philosophy is sold across YouTube and by Instagram influencers. The sales pitch begins with talk of renunciation and simplicity, but it closes with indulgence. It encourages potential practitioners to devote more thought to their choices as consumers. You do with less so that you can do more! Trade mere stuff for meaningful experiences! The target consumer is supposed to vaguely imagine a life where giving up cheap clutter somehow opens enough room in her budget to book a transformational spa day overlooking the snow-dappled mountains in Hokkaido. She is exhorted to “buy fewer, better things” that she “really loves” or that “spark joy” — in other words, to exercise superior self-control and virtue by buying luxury goods.

Comments

So one impulse in lifestyle environmentalism is to make more basic modern commodities and goods more expensive — more like luxury goods. That way fewer of them will be produced. The externalization of costs onto the future will be disrupted by being priced in, somehow. The Prince Williams and Pete Buttigiegs of the world will likely not have to reduce their consumption. New, sin-style taxes on unclean energy and more stringent regulation of beef will be navigated rather easily by the rich. They can afford to be ‘minimalist’ and buy experiences, can’t they? Meanwhile these same measures drive the less fortunate to look for yellow vests, pitchforks, or at least the nearest populist running for office.

It’s quite true that thoughtlessness has costs. But it’s a myth that plastic straws are a serious environmental problem, or that paper ones are a very good solution. There are far better ways of reducing the amount of waste, pollution, and plastic that goes into the ocean. Telling those less fortunate than you that the great advancements of food production, air-conditioning, and air travel will have to be withdrawn from them for their own good may provide a momentary thrill for our modern-day preachers of simplicity, but it is, itself, thoughtless. Fewer children, less protein for them, more deaths from heat exhaustion, and less travel isn’t a morally superior future; it’s just a parsimonious and more impoverished one.

Comments

Most Popular

Books

James Mattis’s Blistering Criticism of Obama

By
Most of the coverage of James Mattis's new book, Call Sign Chaos, co-authored with Bing West, deals with the former defense secretary's relationship with President Trump. The Atlantic's pre-publication interview with Mattis was headlined, "The Man Who Couldn't Take It Anymore." The New York Times editorial page ... Read More
U.S.

Storming Back to the Impeachment Charade

By
Elections have consequences. This was a point we tried to make many times in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats won control of the House fair and square. That means they get to drive the agenda. Their agenda, kinda sorta, is the impeachment of President Trump -- which is to say, the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Magnificent Linda Ronstadt

By
At her concerts, Linda Ronstadt used to imagine that audience members were whispering to one another about what a terrible singer she was. She was an unusual rock star in several ways. Few others were as careful about keeping their distance from the insanity, and fewer turned away from arena adulation and the pop ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More