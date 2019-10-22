Culture

The Government Should Not Stop Kids From Trick-Or-Treating

By
Kids trick-or-treating during Halloween in Port Washington, N.Y., in 2014. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
What on earth is so wrong with a 15-year-old wanting to ask the neighbors for candy on Halloween?

Last year, I wrote about how a law in Chesapeake, Virginia allowed for the jailing of 13-year-olds who dared to go trick-or-treating. 

This year, they softened up the laws. A statement on the city’s official Twitter account, posted October 1st, reads, in part:

“Earlier this year, the Chesapeake City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time from the ordinance, and to raise the age limit from 12 to 14. This makes our ordinance one of the least restrictive in the entire Hampton Roads region.”

Now, you might think that I’d be quick to applaud this move, and leave Chesapeake alone this year. But guess what? You’d be wrong. Rather, I’d characterize the new law as a shift from “completely and totally insane” to “still insane, but less” because — and I’m sorry if I’m coming off as an anarchist here — I just don’t think that the proper role of government is to protect people from kids wanting to get candy on a holiday that’s centered around kids getting candy.

Seriously, Chesapeake — what on Earth is so wrong, so dangerous, about a 15-year-old wanting to ask the neighbors for candy on Halloween? What else do you want them to do? Get a fake ID; go to the club wearing fishnets, a thong, and rodent ears; and get blackout drunk? Meet a random, go home with him, and walk home the next morning — still wearing the fishnets and the thong, the rodent ears left behind somewhere covered in UV Blue-stained vomit? I mean, sure, those may be sorts of activities are more typical of Adult Halloween, but seeing as you’re putting a limit on them engaging in the childhood one, I’m not sure you’re giving them much of a choice.

The truth is, one of the best things about being 15 years old is that things like candy are still exciting. Once you get older, once you’ve been knocked down enough by this cruel thing we call life, that just won’t be the case anymore. Eventually, you’ll become jaded. Eventually, you’ll have to try harder than a free king-sized Reese’s to make you feel alive. Eventually, you’ll become an adult. And guess what? It sucks.

Kids only have a certain number of years to be kids, and the last thing we should be doing is incarcerating them for wanting to make that short-lived magic last. Personally, I trick-or-treated all throughout high school, and I am proud to say that I still have managed to be not dead, nor have I ever caused the death of another. In fact, I even beat teen pregnancy, and I’m not addicted to drugs!

I’m a fair person, and so I’d be totally willing to reconsider if I could see some (any!) benefit coming from a law like this, but I really just can’t. It’s true: I can’t think of even a single way in which society suffers because of a 15-year-old trick-or-treater.

The United States of America is supposed to be a free country, and its law enforcement is supposed to exist to protect and serve its citizens. Although I may not know any of the Founding Fathers personally (they never return my calls) I am still confident in saying that I’m pretty damn sure they did not rebel against British rule to create a nation where a child’s freedom could be taken away for asking for candy on a holiday that’s all about children asking for candy.

So, Chesapeake: Get rid of this still insane law. You may pride yourselves on being the least insane out of all of Hampton Road; however, being the least insane one an obvious asylum is hardly something to brag about.

If you don’t change it? Well, don’t be surprised if you see kids staggering around in fishnets and thongs, stuck somewhere in the space between hungover and still drunk, on November 1st — and don’t say I didn’t warn you if you do.

Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that Chesapeake had not amended the law that banned trick-or-treating for those over the age of 12. It has been corrected and we regret the error.

Comments
Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

Put Up or Shut Up on These Accusations, Hillary

By
Look, one 2016 candidate being prone to wild and baseless accusations is enough. Appearing on Obama campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast, Hillary Clinton suggested that 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein was a “Russian asset,” that Republicans and Russians were promoting the Green Party, and ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More