Economy & Business

The Deficit Is a Popularity Problem

By
(Marcos Brindicci/Reuters)

It does not take great leadership — or great skill at deal-making — to do things that already are popular. There is nothing easier than giving people what they want when it does not cost you anything. That is one of the basic problems of American politics.

The news that the budget deficit has returned to a point just a hair shy of the trillion-dollar mark is dispiriting. The Trump administration is rightly proud of its economic record of modest but steady growth accompanied by strong employment and very good growth in wages. But if we cannot get government spending under control during the good times, what hope do we have for the more challenging times? And there will be more challenging times.

Congressional Republicans did make some real progress on spending controls during the Obama years, but it is very difficult to resist revenue-hungry special interests — especially when those interest groups represent big blocs of voters.

And budget reform without presidential leadership is more difficult still. The major drivers of federal spending are Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid (along with other health-care subsidies), and national security. President Trump has ruled out pursuing Social Security and Medicare reform out-of-hand. These are very popular entitlements, and particularly popular among some sensitive Republican constituencies. Likewise, military spending is very popular among Republicans, and some conservatives argue, not without reason, that we are not spending enough on the armed services.

We are all for negotiating an extra nickel off every case of pencils the federal bureaucracies order, but the U.S. government is not going to be able to put its fiscal situation on solid footing without addressing the major drivers of spending — meaning entitlement reform. Even if Republicans were willing to countenance the radical tax increases put forward by some leading Democrats, these almost certainly would prove insufficient to cover spending if it continues on its current trajectory. We would need to roughly double federal taxes to make that happen.

Some cynics say that there isn’t any political juice in all this green-eyeshades business, that nobody really cares about the deficit. That is not true, but even if it were true, nobody cared about subprime mortgages, either — until they had to. Washington’s spendthrift ways are setting the U.S. government up for an eventual fiscal crisis, at which point the options for reform will be fewer — and much more painful — than the ones currently before us.

In 2007, the federal deficit was 1.1 percent of GDP. In fiscal year 2019, it was more than four times that. In GDP terms, the deficit has grown larger every year of the Trump administration — and given Republican control of Congress for the first two years of that administration, this is not something that can be blamed exclusively on the Democrats.

Comments

While presidential leadership does matter, this ultimately is a congressional issue — it is Congress that authorizes spending and Congress that writes the tax code. And Congress is going to have to act on these and other related issue at some point. The Kyiv circus will pack away its tents, someday — and what will Congress be able to say it has done for the good of the country?

It is time for Washington to sober up and buckle down. Do it before the next $1 trillion in new debt has gone out the door.

Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Politics & Policy

From Woke to Broke

By
‘The fact is there is no more money. Period,” says Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. She’s talking about the teachers’ strike that has paralyzed her city’s public schools — enrollment 360,000 — for the past week. The public employee union is demanding more: more money for salaries (only eight states ... Read More
White House

Shapiro on Ukrainegate

By
Ben Shapiro thinks there are two possible explanations for President Trump’s conduct — and one of them, if true, nullifies the case for impeachment. One explanation he calls “the Get Biden Theory.” The one he considers more plausible he calls the “Miasma of Corruption Theory.” It’s the story not of ... Read More
White House

Did Trump Abuse His Power with Ukraine?

By
The centerpiece of the Democrats’ push to impeach Donald Trump is the charge that he abused the power of the presidency by using U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to secure Ukrainian cooperation in investigations of political opponents. Do they have a case? Ultimately, that depends on the evidence. But first we ... Read More
Elections

The Problem with President Pence

By
Republican senators will soon be receiving an invitation to tear apart the GOP ahead of the 2020 elections, and they are going to decline to accept it. It’s a trope of pro-impeachment commentary that it should be simple for Republican senators to swap out President Donald Trump, who puts them in awkward ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Treason of the Elites

By
In the late 1970s, a little-known left-wing professor and activist decided to embark on a three-year-long project to balance the alleged patriotic bias in American historical writing. His name was Howard Zinn, and his project became the book A People’s History of the United States, a desecration of American ... Read More