Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten attend a rally in South Bend, Ind., April 14, 2019. (John Gress/Reuters)

In no particular order.

Obsession with political correctness has been causing some pretty ridiculous outcomes for years now, and 2019 was no exception.

Here, in no particular order, are the nine most absurdly PC moments of 2019:

A liberal author said that “normal” people must stop wearing any kind of red hat — because all red hats are too scary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prominent liberal author demanded that “normal” people (that is, people who don’t support Trump) avoid wearing any kind of red hat. Because red hats can, at first glance, look like MAGA hats — which she also, by the way, compares to swastikas — all red hats are apparently “making people scared.”

A scholar said we have to let some people choose their own ages in order to “reduce ageism.”

Advertisement

In an article in The Journal of Medical Ethics, a Finnish bioethicist argued that people should be allowed to legally change their age if they feel like they’re actually another one.

Experts recommended that we stop using the word “cyclist,” on the grounds that it “dehumanizes” people who ride bikes.

Apparently, we’re supposed to refer to them as “people on bikes” instead.

A Women’s March in a mostly white city was canceled for being too white.

Advertisement

The county where the march was scheduled to take place is approximately 74 percent non-Hispanic white.

(After the cancellation, a new march was planned for the same day by a different organizer — and the original organizers reportedly boycotted it. Jeesh.)

A self-described “Fat Sex Therapist” compared fitness instructors to Nazis during a speech at St. Olaf College.

She also called any science suggesting that obesity is bad for you “fatphobic science,” and compared putting children on diets to rape.

The word “but” was declared a “trigger” at a Michigan State University training.

Advertisement

Apparently, the word “but” should be replaced with “and” — even though, you know, that’s a different word with a different meaning

Harvard protesters insisted that practicing objective journalism was “endangering undocumented students.”

The campus newspaper had dared to ask U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement representatives for comment on a story about an “Abolish ICE” protest.

Colorado State University instructed students “to avoid” using the words “America” and “American.”

Advertisement

Apparently, doing so “erases other cultures”

A Yale professor claimed that gay white men are actually symbols of heterosexuality.

Apparently, Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are a “vision of heterosexuality without straight people.” (As if that makes even the slightest amount of sense.)