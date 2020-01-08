National Security & Defense

Iran Blinks — For Now

By
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, senior White House advisors, and senior military personnel, delivers remarks from Cross Hall at the White House, January 8, 2020. (Shealah Craighead/White House)

World War III is off.

The killing of Qasem Soleimani stoked a round of hysteria in the media over the consequences, with serious people on cable TV invoking August 1914.

The formal Iranian military retaliation makes all this look even sillier than it already seemed. The Iranians hit two bases in Iraq in a missile strike carefully calibrated to limit the damage, and indeed, there were no U.S. casualties. Tehran clearly wanted to be able to say it had directly struck at the Americans, while limiting the risk of further confrontation with the U.S.

This suggests that Trump won the first round of this stage of the contest with Iran. He took a key enemy player off the board in Qasem Soleimani, and affirmed a red line against killing Americans. In announcing new sanctions against Iran in a White House address, he also made it clear that Iran isn’t escaping from the stringent sanctions box that it is desperate to get out of (hence its series of provocations the last few months).

Comments

Yet, Iran obviously still has cards to play. Biding its time, it could launch retaliatory assassinations and terror attacks in the months ahead. Our position in Iraq is precarious, with the Iraqi parliament taking a symbolic vote to expel foreign forces and Iranian proxies still a threat (there are fresh reports of a rocket attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone). Iran, meanwhile, is ramping up its nuclear activities.

There are more flash-points ahead, but for now, the killing of Soleimani looks less like an inflection point than another incident in a long confrontation with the Iranian regime.

Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More