National Security & Defense

Iran Loses Its Terror-Master

By
The Iranian flag flutters in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2019. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Trump’s red line against the Iranian regime harming Americans was very real, and Qasem Soleimani is dead.

The U.S. killed the Iranian terror-master at the Baghdad airport where he reportedly had just arrived from Syria. The head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, Soleimani was the instrument of Iranian imperialism around the region, building up proxy forces, overseeing operations, and executing a geopolitical vision. He existed at the very center of the Iranian regime and was uniquely skilled at his role, honed over decades of ruthlessness and cunning.

He was also a cold-blooded killer of Americans, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of our servicemen during the Iraq war. He deserved to die for that alone. According to a Pentagon statement, Soleimani was developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and around the region, which isn’t hard to believe, since that was his job.

The Trump administration and Tehran have been involved in a cat-and-mouse game for months now, with Iran engaged in provocations designed to elicit an American response. Trump had been hyper-cautious, only setting out a warning against harming Americans. After an attack by an Iranian-supported militia, Kataib Hezbollah, on a base in Iraq killed an American contractor, the U.S. retaliated with airstrikes against the group. That led to the Iranian-organized storming of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The killing of Soleimani, a legal act against an enemy combatant under the rules of war, is a stunning counter-move by President Trump.

Comments

Neither George W. Bush or Barack Obama dared to take such a step, and it surely has rocked the Iranian regime to its core. The question is how it reacts. It has cards to play, whether in stirring the pot further in Iraq, hitting our allies via its proxies, or carrying out terror attacks in the West or even on U.S. soil. But the U.S. has the power to see and raise Iran in any escalation, and Tehran, already struggling under stringent U.S. sanctions and facing internal unrest, has more to lose.

The decades-long conflict with Iran may be about to enter a phase of open hostilities not seen since the Reagan administration. President Trump has made a bold move. In the weeks ahead, he and his team will have to match it with planning, canniness, and perseverance. We face a determined enemy that is, thankfully, down one proficient, bloody-minded commander courtesy of the business end of an American drone.

Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
Elections

The Democratic Primary Is a Four-Way Race

By
This morning, Julian Castro announced that he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the most recent politician to drop out since California senator Kamala Harris exited the race in early December. Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban ... Read More
Elections

The Democratic Primary Is a Four-Way Race

By
This morning, Julian Castro announced that he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the most recent politician to drop out since California senator Kamala Harris exited the race in early December. Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More