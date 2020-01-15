Economy & Business

What Abigail Disney Doesn’t Know about Conservative Philanthropy

By
Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney (R) leans on Liberian peace activist and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee at a news conference in Beijing, China, May 19, 2015. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
In explaining her embrace of progressive causes, she implies that generosity is a virtue special to the Left.

Abigail Disney is a rebel. At the age of 59, she wants you to know that she has finally gotten out from under the thumb of her oppressive parents, heirs to the Disney media and entertainment empire. She is ready to forge her own path.

In an extensive profile by Sheelah Kolhatkar published in The New Yorker last week, Disney talks about her efforts to combat income inequality by lobbying for the rich to pay more taxes and for corporations (including the one founded by her grandfather) to pay their employees more. She is one of the major funders and leaders of a group called the Patriotic Millionaires, wealthy liberals who are interested in redistributing their own and other people’s wealth. None of this will sound particularly original to anyone who has been following the efforts of Warren Buffett or the Ford Foundation, but Disney seems to think her cliché-ridden proclamations are treading new ground. “I always keep coming back to the idea that you just keep investing in the future,” she boldly told Kolhatkar.

Not even those, such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who spend more of their time on actually helping poor people can compete with the kind of crusade she is on. When Kolhatkar asks her about the Giving Pledge (whereby the wealthy promise to contribute most of their money to charity), she quickly dismisses it: “Frankly, if you’re a billionaire and only want to give away half of your fortune, something is wrong with you.”

What’s interesting about the article, though, is Disney’s description of her upbringing. From the profile:

“My mother was Fox News before there was Fox News,” she said. When I asked Disney about her own politics, she said, “I really don’t know why I care about this. I really shouldn’t, given my upbringing. There is no reason why I should give a sh** about poor people.”

I don’t know whether Disney’s description is accurate, but if she believes that conservative people by definition do not care about the poor, she could use a serious lesson in American philanthropy. As The Chronicle of Philanthropy noted in 2012, “the eight states that ranked highest voted for John McCain in the last presidential contest while the seven lowest-ranking states supported Barack Obama.” Disney would no doubt be shocked and horrified to find that Utah’s residents top the list of givers, donating about 6.6 percent of their adjusted gross income, with Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia rounding out the top five.

Which is not surprising, given how closely tied religion is to philanthropic giving. According to the World Economic Forum, “religious Americans volunteer more, give more and give more often, not only to religious but secular causes as well. Among Americans who give to any cause, 55 percent claim religious values as an important motivator for giving.”

Comments

Disney doesn’t mention being raised with any kind of faith, but some of the country’s most generous millionaires and billionaires credit their religious beliefs when asked about their giving. Take the late William E. Simon, whose Catholic faith led him to give money not only to Catholic organizations but also to shelters for abused women and children and to athletic facilities for children.

Starting in the 1970s, he volunteered at Covenant House, a shelter for runaway teenagers in New York, and took his children along. When he put his seven children on the board of his foundation he required that each of them spend at least 150 hours a year volunteering in the community. It’s the kind of lesson that Disney could have benefited from. Instead, as an undergraduate at Yale, she was swept up in leftist movements on campus, she tells Kolhatkar, who reports that

a woman gave her a T-shirt featuring Che Guevara and the words “Viva Los Sandinistas,” the Nicaraguan socialist political party that the U.S. had tried to overthrow by backing the right-wing Contras, leading to a decade of civil war in Nicaragua. [Disney] wore it constantly. “By the time I graduated from college, I understood that Ronald Reagan was not a good person,” she said. “And my parents worshipped the ground he walked on, so that became a very painful thing.”

Again, we are given only the word of Disney regarding her parents’ beliefs. Her father died in 2009, and her mother in 2012, after a bout with Alzheimer’s. But there is reason to wonder whether this woman is being completely honest. According to its website, the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation, which was founded in 1969, makes “holistic investments to support vulnerable populations who face a myriad of social, cultural, political, economic, and environmental inequities in their lives and communities.” The foundation supports the American Civil Liberties Union, the Innocence Project, and the Environmental Defense Fund. It’s possible that Disney’s parents simply didn’t care where their philanthropic dollars were spent or that the foundation has been hijacked by liberals since their death. But if I were one of the famed fact-checkers at The New Yorker, I’d dig a little deeper. Her talents, though, like those of her grandfather before her, though, may lie in the world of fiction.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More