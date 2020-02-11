Elections

The Democratic Establishment Is Awful at Picking Candidates

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Manchester, N.H., Feb 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Party insiders are naturally inclined toward the safe and the familiar — putting forward Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

After 2016, the Democratic establishment would have been justified in getting out of the business of presidential politics.

It swung so strongly behind Hillary Clinton that it discouraged any serious contenders from getting in the race. Her competition was a motley collection of people who didn’t get the message or didn’t care — including a no-hope socialist from Vermont named Bernie Sanders.

Because politics abhors a vacuum, Sanders became the anti-Hillary candidate and the leader of a movement that, four years later, threatens to take over the Democratic Party.

But that’s getting ahead of the story. Fortified by endorsements from anyone who mattered and the lockstep support of Democratic donors, with even the debate schedule fashioned to suit her interests, Hillary won the nomination as scripted — and proceeded to lose the general election to a rival who had a 37% approval rating on Election Day.

Having thrown in with an underperforming candidate in 2016 who had been a fixture in national politics for decades and never shown much ability to inspire voters, the Democratic establishment in 2020 turned to . . . Joe Biden.

No one was clearing the field this time around; in fact, the opposite. So, if the former vice president is as forlorn as he currently seems, he’ll be an asterisk in a field that moved on without him, rather than being propped up as the nominee despite his manifest weaknesses.

Perhaps Biden will perk up once the race gets to more demographically favorable terrain in Nevada and South Carolina, but at this juncture, he looks like a parody of an overhyped establishment front-runner.

Biden’s campaign couldn’t have been more conventional. It was built on his resume, particularly his eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president. It centered on electability and his polling versus Donald Trump, both important, but neither prone to inspiring people. It was tightly controlled, limiting access to the candidate on the premise that he couldn’t be trusted to be more freewheeling, and could win the nomination going through the motions. Finally, it hewed to existing Democratic orthodoxy.

This model of a campaign is always vulnerable to upstart challengers who find new ways to activate and move voters and who think beyond cookie-cutter tactics and content.

Throw on top Biden’s obvious failings as a political performer, and it’s no wonder that he’s been eclipsed by a Bernie Sanders, who commands fervent support, and a Pete Buttigieg, whose message of uplift and generational change has found an audience.

The greatest strength of the Biden campaign was always its national polling. But national polling doesn’t determine who wins the early states, whereas the results in the early states affect the national polling. Sure enough, after his dismal fourth place in Iowa, Biden’s national polling has begun to slip, too.

The key insight of Biden and his supporters early on was that the Democratic Party isn’t truly defined by the woke-most voices on Twitter, and there are still plenty of relatively moderate Democratic voters. This doesn’t mean, though, that Biden was best-suited to represent them.

The establishment’s 0-2 record backing Clinton and Biden is why, if it is forced to mount a “Stop Bernie” campaign, it won’t have much credibility. Why are these people, who insisted on the weakest general-election candidate in decades and then boosted a candidate whose performance has fluctuated between woeful and lackluster, to be trusted to tell voters who is a strong candidate or not?

Certainly the Democratic experience in the past two elections, coupled with Trump’s shocking 2016 victory, suggest that party insiders know less about electability than they think. They are naturally inclined toward the safe and the familiar, when, as the great Zionist Theodore Herzl observed, “It is the simple and fantastic which leads men.”

Comments

That’s always going to be uncomfortable compared with the candidate of experience — and of baggage and outdated assumptions.

© 2020 by King Features Syndicate

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More