Donald Trump Was Never a Carl Schmitt Acolyte

President Donald Trump points to a reporter to ask a question after announcing a national emergency to further combat the coronavirus outbreak at a White House news conference, March 13, 2020. (Shealah Craighead/Reuters)

Trump hasn’t jumped at the chance to impose a nationwide lockdown, confirming that the real danger of his presidency was never fascism but fecklessness.

Three years before the novel coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, in a city more than 7,000 miles away, Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic published an essay titled “Donald Trump’s State of Exception.” It hadn’t arrived yet, Jurecic conceded, and perhaps it never would. But our then-president-elect had already exhibited warning signs: hedging on whether he’d accept the election result, attacking federal judges, threatening (off-the-cuff) his 2016 rival that he would “lock her up.”

Thus Jurecic’s concern. The “state of exception” is a concept pioneered by Nazi political theorist Carl Schmitt that means something like an emergency dictatorship — precipitated by a crisis so big, sudden, and scary that it demands the suspension of law itself. This, Schmitt thought, was liberalism’s Achilles’ heel: No constitutional order could predict every possible peril that might befall it, or what exceptional measures would be needed to save it; only a person could do that. Thus, the sovereign is not “the law,” but he who decides on the exception to the law — i.e., whether an emergency is sufficiently dire to warrant extreme, extra-constitutional steps. (Schmitt believed they were warranted in the case of Weimar Germany — hence his steadfast support for the Third Reich.)

Jurecic’s worry (and not just hers) was that Trump would behave as if there were a crisis when there wasn’t one, suspending the laws because of paranoia, amusement, or no reason at all. He would be America’s “first Schmittian president” — and, Jurecic assumed, a Schmittian without a cause.

That assumption was plausible the year Trump took office. The possibility of a Russiagate self-pardon helped keep it somewhat plausible for the next three. But it is less plausible now. For when confronted by the real emergency of COVID-19, Trump has done almost nothing to stop it, much less initiate a state of exception.

Yes, Trump has taken small steps. He declared a national emergency, slashed a few regulations, and regurgitated CDC “guidelines.” So what? This weekend, bars were still packed, parties were still happening, and shops were still open. “SOCIAL DISTANCING,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. By nightfall, young people crowded in major cities nationwide, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as though it were their last hurrah. For some, perhaps it was.

For others, it was something worse. The virus may not kill the young as quickly as the old, but it does infect them — as often or more so than the elderly — and they spread it carelessly. Experts expect hospitals across the country to be overwhelmed within two weeks. The lower-bound estimate is 200,000 deaths; the upper-bound is 2 million. Some claim that mortality will be under 1 percent once all “mild” cases are identified. But the dead don’t care about denominators.

We won’t flatten the curve via tweet. If the skyrocketing number of cases in Europe is any indication, we must react to COVID-19 as forcefully as Italy, before the Italian scenario is fully upon us. And that means Trump ought to push for things that at any other time would rightly alarm Trump’s critics: banning interstate travel, quarantining cities, closing non-essential stores, ordering people to stay in their homes — and punishing, with fines or worse, those who don’t comply.

The president can probably do only the first two things legally; state governors would have to do the rest. But Trump could tell the governors what to do. He could use all of his presidential powers — and his Twitter account — to cajole and coerce states into a de facto nationwide lockdown before it’s too late (and it is getting very, very late). “If Italy had strongly acted just 10 days ago,” a team of Italian doctors wrote, “there would have been much fewer deaths and economic tumble.” We are at most two weeks behind Italy on the epidemic curve — which gives us about three days to lock down much of the United States.

It is possible that enough governors will realize this in the next 72 hours; some, to their credit, already have. It is possible — and desirable — that a kind of decentralized Schmittianism will emerge, as local officials take unprecedented steps to enforce social distancing without federal direction. (The decision by Ohio’s governor to delay Tuesday’s primary elections — despite initial roadblocks — was a good example of local exception-making.)

But it’s also possible that none of this will happen, or that it won’t happen fast enough — in which case Trump will face a truly existential choice: Let the equivalent of multiple 9/11s happen on his watch, or do whatever it takes to stop the virus, from commandeering hotels to ordering military-enforced quarantines.

The president may not have the authority to impose military-enforced quarantines, commandeer hotels, or reorganize entire sectors of the economy. A Schmittian president would do these things anyway.

And the reason Trump hasn’t (and most likely won’t) is that he is too narcissistic to flex his muscle when the public good requires it, too obsessed with self-image to override a popular will that, until Monday, seemed hell-bent on suicide. If COVID-19 does destroy his presidency, it won’t be because of his authoritarian instincts or contempt for democracy; rather, it will be because he indulged “the people” against their own best interests, in what has ultimately proved a self-defeating elevation of markets over men.

To be clear: I’m not suggesting Trump go full authoritarian, or that his doing so would be good. If anything, his incompetence as president speaks against the wisdom of letting him play Caesar.

But if America were to have a Schmittian president, or even a quasi-Schmittian one, now would be the time. That Trump hasn’t jumped at the chance confirms that the real danger of his presidency was never fascism but fecklessness. With COVID-19, the danger has come home to roost.