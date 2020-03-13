The Dems’ Diversity Panic

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Liberals lecture Republicans on race, gender, and sexuality, even as Dems pick between straight white guys for president.

The top echelon of today’s Democratic Party focuses far less on what unites Americans and far more on what pries us apart. Rather than celebrate ideological diversity and a variety of viewpoints, leading Democrats worship largely immutable identity characteristics, namely pigmentation, genitalia, and with whom we satisfy the latter.

As such, the 2020 Democratic field for president represented a golden age of Left-wing identity politics. As this race began, a philosophically monochrome set of big-government statists composed a physical spectrum that went far beyond the boring, old white men who defined the elections of yore. The veritable rainbow in the early debates was a marvel to behold. A record number of women ran for commander in chief. These included Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, California’s Kamala Harris, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, and Massachusetts’s Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisement

Also, former housing secretary Julian Castro is a man, but Hispanic. So, that was cool. Much the same held for Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is black. Senator Harris was a two-fer: She is a black woman.

Among the passé white guys, only one deserved attention: Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg was as pale as his dress shirts. But he offered one redeeming, overriding feature: He is gay. And not just gay, but gay and married to a man named Chasten.

Wow!

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the diverse rays of sunshine that pierced the patriarchy’s cottony clouds suddenly vanished, and the Democrats’ beautiful, iridescent, sparkling rainbow now has but one color: White. It has but one sex: Male. And it has but one age group: Late seventies.

That’s right. The Democrat Diversity Derby is down to two contenders: Joe Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78. They’re both white, male, heterosexuals.

ZZZZZzzzzz . . . . .

#DemsSoWhite!

And after Biden’s big wins on Tuesday, he now seems unstoppable as his party’s next standard bearer.

How in the name of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did this happen? Several of the losers have their theories.

Sexism! Senator Gillibrand groaned.

“I think people are generally biased against women,” she told CNN. “I think also biased against young women.”

Racism! Senator Booker bawled.

“As the current December debate lineup stands, not a single one of the candidates who will appear on stage is a person of color,” Booker emailed supporters before bowing out on January 13. “This is a shame . . . The 2020 Democratic field promised one of — if not the — most diverse sets of candidates in modern history, though you wouldn’t see that from looking at the frontrunners. Our party is better than this. It’s time we show it.”

Sexism! Senator Klobuchar kvetched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have to grapple with the fact that some people think a woman can’t win,” Klobuchar told Politico. “I have heard about it from our own people.”

Sexism! Senator Warren wailed.

“Gender in this race — you know, that is the trap question for every woman,” Warren told journalists as she ended her bid on March 5. “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘There was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’”

Homophobia! hummed New Wave legend Boy George.

“Sad to hear that older black voters in South Carolina have issues with Pete Buttigieg living with his husband,” Culture Club’s lead singer said via Twitter.

In fact, one Iowa-caucus participant tried to reverse her vote for Buttigieg after learning that he is gay.

“Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner? Pete?” the unidentified woman asks in an online news video.

“Yes,” confirmed precinct captain Nikki van den Heever. “It’s common knowledge.”

Advertisement

“Are you kidding?” the shocked voter replied. “Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House.”

This is hilarious.

Leftists cannot blame the bleach-soaked, testosterone-drenched campaign results on their go-to villains — “racist, sexist, homophobic Republicans.” The two-man Caucasiorama that is the Democratic primaries’ endgame was engineered by Democratic voters. So, if hatred of racial minorities, women, and gays is afoot, the culprits are, by definition, racist, sexist, homophobic Democrats.

While Democrats search for bigots in their midst, they should remember how the 2016 Republican primaries concluded. White, male, heterosexual Donald J. Trump won the nomination. But the runner-up was Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida won third place. Both are male heterosexuals and Hispanics of Cuban descent. The latter demographic detail expiated the former.

Before the Left lectures Republicans about diversity, the once-again white, male, heterosexual-dominated Democratic Party of 2020 should ponder these diversity-affirming facts from the 2016 Republican primaries.

Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.