Economy & Business

To Help the Economy, Stop the Epidemic's Spread

By
President Donald Trump at a White House press briefing with members of his coronavirus task force, March 14, 2020 (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Congress is acting fast to respond to the coronavirus epidemic — faster, indeed, than Congress can think. President Trump and Nancy Pelosi agreed on a spending bill that the House passed before anyone knows its cost or has had time to review its provisions. The Senate seems likely to follow suit.

It is important to remember, in evaluating the bill, that it should not be considered as a typical “stimulus” measure to combat a recession. Congress should be focused on four tasks: slowing the spread of the virus, aiding the treatment of those infected, providing relief for those adversely affected by both the virus and the efforts to fight it, and supporting the overall economy. These tasks sometimes overlap and sometimes conflict. In a normal recession, we would want to make sure that legislation does not discourage people from working. This time, at least for the short term and in many instances, we actively desire people not to go to work.

The bipartisan deal includes a provision to fund sick leave, the logic being that people who have the coronavirus should not feel pressure to go to work, and infect others, because they need the money. That logic may be too limited. Quick cash payments to a broader population may prove both easier to administer and more effective, since we do not want people to show symptoms and know they are sick before isolating themselves. They would also do more to compensate those who are going to face hardship as a result of the epidemic.

Increased payments to state health systems are also included. The details matter: We ought not heighten the post-Obamacare Medicaid program’s incentives for states to concentrate on able-bodied people above the poverty line. But in this area too, the basic imperative is clear.

Halting the spread of the virus and providing for treatment are ways to support the economy, albeit indirect ones. The Federal Reserve has more-direct responsibilities. Those should include additional reductions in interest rates, as President Trump has repeatedly urged. Rapidly declining inflation expectations are a sign that economic weakness has gone well beyond supply-chain disruptions. Among the many inversions of the moment is that the legislature is being a bit too hasty while the central bank is too slow.

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Health Care

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

By
Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
World

Will Iran’s Regime Survive Coronavirus?

By
Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Strikes the Right Tone

By
Let’s hope Trump strikes the same notes on the virus going forward as he did tonight. He was sober and emphasized the challenges ahead, but Teleprompter Trump is always better than Twitter Trump or Press Availability Trump.    He emphasized best practices for personal hygiene and mentioned social ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

On the Shooting of Deplorables

By
‘The Most Dangerous Game” gets the InfoWars treatment in The Hunt, a horror-satire that was postponed from its fall release date after a trailer, which showed Davos elites hunting “Deplorables” for blood sport, led to an outcry on the irony-challenged Right. President Trump led the chorus. Now the ... Read More
