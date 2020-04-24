A Strategy for the U.S., Featuring Mark Helprin and Jay Nordlinger

Thursday afternoon, novelist and essayist Mark Helprin spoke with NR senior editor and National Review Institute fellow Jay Nordlinger to members of NR’s NRPLUS and NRI’s 1955 Society on a private conference call. The pair discussed Helprin’s featured article for the latest issue of National Review, “American Foreign and Defense Policy: Between Scylla and Charybdis,” and the impact at home and abroad of the COVID-19 outbreak. The article is the first in a series of special, long-form essays in National Review, sponsored by the Institute.
A recording of the call is above. Thank you to those who joined us, and we look forward to seeing you next month.