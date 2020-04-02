During the Pandemic, Remember the Homeless and the Hungry

A man wearing a face mask directs the homeless for food donations outside the Glide Memorial Methodist church in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, Calif., March 20, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Public–private partnerships are helping many of those who are particularly vulnerable.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the United States, it’s clear America is facing a public-health challenge like never before. President Trump was right to call it a “war.” Confronted with so much uncertainty, and as the economy is struggling to cope, many ordinary Americans are suffering grievously at the hands of this new “invisible enemy.” To combat the coronavirus pandemic, save lives, and restore the economy, America has got to be all-in on this fight.

But as lockdown orders are issued and millions of Americans retreat to their homes and practice social distancing, it would be all too easy to forget those of us who have no home at all. There are over 550,000 homeless people in America today; we have an obligation to extend them a helping hand during this time of crisis.

It’s a question of compassion and solidarity. God calls us to care for the sick and suffering with love and selflessness, and we can recognize the homeless as our brothers and sisters in need. The novel coronavirus has no respect for persons; we are all at risk, and we are equally interconnected by our shared suffering and our shared dignity as human beings. If we were to turn our back on the homeless now, we’d be turning our back on the values that make us Americans: the values of our faith, our families, and our commitment to life.

America’s homeless population is uniquely vulnerable during a pandemic such as this. The homeless are more susceptible to contagion and disease because most homeless shelters offer only densely packed living quarters. On top of that, many of these shelters are underfunded and poorly supplied, resulting in unsanitary conditions and a lack of access to soap, hand sanitizer, and other basic items.

Yet it isn’t just that homeless shelters are no safe place to wait out the virus. Many of the homeless suffer from comorbidities, including chronic illness, substance abuse, and lack of proper nutrition. Approximately 30 percent of homeless people struggle with chronic respiratory illness. And study after study shows increased risk among the homeless for tuberculosis, influenza, hypertension, and other serious medical conditions. Additionally, very few if any homeless people have access to quality health care. The homeless are hurting, and need Good Samaritans to step in and show them care.

Of course, it’s true that Americans everywhere are hurting because of the coronavirus. But at least many of us will have our businesses, families, and neighborhoods supported by the coronavirus-relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump. Yet the kind of relief that ordinary Americans need and will get from the administration won’t cover the homeless. It’s up to us to help close the gap.

And there is a way for us to do that. At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., President Trump called for new public–private partnerships to help ramp up testing and boost production of medical supplies. Private American citizens are first-class problem-solvers, whose strength and determination guarantee a way to win this fight. And I think that if we follow the president’s leadership and build new public–private partnerships to help the homeless, Americans will mobilize around their shared values and strengths and bring compassionate aid to all who need it.

We have examples of how successful these partnerships can be. Last September, the Texas Hunger Initiative celebrated its tenth anniversary. With one decade of service under its belt, this initiative is a testament to the power of American compassion, creativity, and innovation. Jeremy Everett, the founder and inaugural director of the Texas Hunger Initiative, reports that his organization’s efforts have already reduced food insecurity for 1 million people, while getting 100 million meals into the hands of Texas children.

The Texas Hunger Initiative is a model for how public–private partnerships can address the coronavirus crisis afflicting America’s homeless and needy with sickness and hunger. Already, Everett has segued to serve as the executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. This new organization has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Walmart, PepsiCo, and McLane Global to feed children who are at risk of going hungry because of school closures during the coronavirus shutdown. It’s an excellent example of Trump’s vision for public–private partnerships to join the fight against the coronavirus. And U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue should be applauded for taking proactive and effective steps to make government resources available for this vital work.

What Americans are already doing to feed the hungry, we can also do to feed, shelter, and care for the homeless. For my part, I am hopeful and optimistic about the good Americans can do when we rally around our shared values and fight together for one another. America has a deep and profound heritage built on the Judeo-Christian values of generosity, responsibility, and compassion. If we stay true to those values, and to the faith that supports and nourishes them, we can find the will and the way to do the greatest good for Americans in need.

While the war against the coronavirus is dire and will ask a lot of every American, there is no reason for despair. We can win this invisible war and defend the hungry and the homeless. All it takes is a compassionate heart, innovative problem-solving, and a commitment to the American values that have carried us to victory every time before. I believe we can do it; the time to step up is now.