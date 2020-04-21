NR PLUS World

Keir Starmer: A More Presentable British Socialist?

By
Labour Party Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer leaves BBC headquarters in London, England, January 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Reuters)
He may be an improvement on Corbyn, but the Labour Party is still far from making a comeback.

Last December, the Labour Party suffered its worst defeat since 1935. In the run-up to the election, the party’s manifesto received heavy criticism for being unrealistic, overreaching, and unpersuasive. Former Labour Party leader Tony Blair described it as “promising the earth but from a planet other than Earth.” But what really doomed the party was its leader — Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir Starmer — who succeeded Corbyn on April 4 — certainly seems to be an improvement.

Starmer’s skepticism of Corbyn was evident early on. He did not initially back the former leader and was later part of the effort to oust him in 2016. When this failed, Starmer served as shadow Brexit secretary and helped guide the party toward a more coherent stance on Brexit.

The son of a nurse and a tool maker, Starmer attended a grammar school and then Oxford University. A human-rights lawyer, he was the director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013. As National Review’s Kyle Smith wryly observed, Starmer is “younger and handsomer” than Corbyn and is even rumored to have been the inspiration for the fictional romantic lead, Mr. Darcy, in Bridget Jones’ Diary. Still, he faces an uphill struggle. To win in the next election, Labour will need to swing 10 percent of the electorate.

So far, Starmer has managed to sidestep the toxicity of the Labour Party’s ongoing civil war. His parliamentary career began in 2015, after the Blair-Brown era had imploded in the controversy of the Iraq War. Distancing himself from this contentious era, Starmer has made an end to illegal wars one of his top priorities. At the same time, he has managed to distance himself from the more radical, progressive “Corbynista” wing within the Labour Party. He has apologized unreservedly for the anti-Semitism and vowed to root it out. His new shadow housing secretary has said that Communists are not welcome in the party. And Matt Pound, head of a Corbyn-skeptic group Labour First, was another Starmer appointment. Pound is a self-described “full-time” organizer against the “hard left.”

“Never again can Labour be a party that millions of people feel they cannot trust to govern, to manage our economy, or to keep our country safe,” Starmer said earlier this month, positioning himself as a more moderate, unifying figure. But can he achieve this while still maintaining Corbyn-era leftist policies? Starmer intends to re-nationalize the railways and utilities, increase taxes on top earners and companies, abolish university tuition fees, and “put the green new deal at the heart of everything we do” — all reminiscent of Corbyn’s 2017 election manifesto.

Starmer has called his party to never lose sight of the “voters ‘lent’ to the Tories in 2019.” He has argued that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the “desperate fragility of the state’s safety net and the unfairness of a broken system: from our chronically underfunded NHS and care service to our woefully inadequate social security system and the lack of protection for our self-employed and small businesses.”

Comments

The trouble is that the Tories had already thought of this before the crisis struck. Even in the last election, Johnson worked hard to distance himself from the controversial years of Tory austerity. Starmer has said that he intends to “stand up for universal services and defend our NHS.” But Johnson’s government has done the same. The Tories’ most recent budget offered the biggest spending splurge in decades. And the pandemic has only made the conservatives swing even further to the left. The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, recently indicated that the government would establish a coronavirus jobs-retention scheme for all employers, covering up to 80 percent of wages, as well as injecting £7 billion ($8.7 billion) into the welfare system.

During the Blair years, the Labour Party combined social liberalism with more centrist economic policies. Now, Johnson’s conservative government occupies that popular spot. Given that socialism has not been politically viable in Britain for nearly 50 years, and given that the Tories have swung hard to the left, Starmer’s biggest challenge may be that his brand is irrelevant.

Comments

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More