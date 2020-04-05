A News Source You Can Trust

Nurse Corazon Morales wears protective gear as she administers a coronavirus test to a patient at a drive-through testing site at the University of Washington’s Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, Wash., March 17, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

NR is your first stop for unbiased, factual coverage of COVID-19 and more.

At this time of national crisis, please consider supporting our crucial work here at National Review as we continue to provide you with first-rate news, commentary, and analysis.

As the novel coronavirus spreads throughout our country, I have found myself wanting to spend more time than usual thinking about something other than the constant grimness of the news cycle. But in order to do my job of keeping our faithful readers up to date and informed, I have to stay informed myself — and over the last month, I’ve found that there’s no better place to do so than right here at National Review.

Advertisement

You might expect me to say that, but I have plenty of evidence to back it up.

First thing in the morning, rather than tune in to the din of cable news or the constant spats on Twitter, I turn to Jim Geraghty’s Morning Jolt, which delivers precisely the right updates right to my inbox. Jim’s commentary on the COVID-19 crisis has been factual, level-headed, and realistic, all qualities that are increasingly hard to come by in reporting on this subject. For just a couple of examples, consider his comprehensive timeline of all the lies the Chinese government told about the novel coronavirus, or his rundown of how poorly New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has handled this situation.

And Jim is just one of several insightful, intelligent, hard-working writers here at NRO who spend each day bringing you the very best information, analysis, and commentary at a time when you’re relying on us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If I want a short, straightforward, explanatory article on all the latest in the spread of this awful disease, we have Daniel Tenreiro’s indispensable daily coronavirus updates, which help me get the gist of the news without having to bury myself in data or sift through partisan talking points.

Our tireless news team is working round the clock to cover updates on the U.S. response to the virus and the ways that federal and state leaders are managing this crisis — while managing to keep us apprised of non-coronavirus news, too.

The most recent editions of National Review magazine have been full to the brim with essays from some of the sharpest minds in the conservative policy and media worlds, analyzing the epidemic from every possible angle to help you understand the situation we’re facing, how we got here, and how we can get out.

And I myself have been busy writing about how abortion activists are using the COVID-19 outbreak to loosen safety restrictions on at-home abortions and sue state governments as lawmakers try to limit abortion to stop the spread of disease and conserve precious medical supplies.

Advertisement

I’m grateful to work at one of the few places that is striving to keep readers informed about this pandemic, providing honest, realistic, thoughtful content at this time of national emergency. But I’m grateful, too, that even in the midst of such a crisis, I work at a place that allows me to continue writing about topics other than the virus.

Advertisement

I recently had the chance to write a review for NRO of a book about pro-life feminism; I’ve been covering the unfortunate loss of pro-life Democrat Dan Lipinski in his Illinois congressional district; and in one of our latest print magazines, I had a feature piece on some of the little-known leaders of the pro-life movement. Even as we all are rightly concerned about finding ways to stay safe and healthy and chart a path out of this mess, we at National Review remain focused on all the most important things, including defending unborn human life.

If you value the work we do here at National Review — both during this particularly difficult time and throughout the typical ups and downs of politics and culture — please support us. We know this is a difficult financial time for many, but we will be most grateful for any help you can give.