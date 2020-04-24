U.S.

How Our Shared Coronavirus Experience Will Change Us

By
A person walks along the sand near American flags at the Coney Island beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 19, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
The pandemic is set to be the first truly collective trauma in decades to affect every American.

‘Where were you when . . . ?”

We’ve all asked this sort of question. Where were you when the planes hit the Twin Towers? Where were you when you heard JFK was shot? Where were you when you heard Kobe Bryant died?

The unstated thing about such questions is the assumption that you were a spectator of one kind or another when something momentous happened. And for most Americans, that’s how we experience historic events — as spectators.

The 9/11 attacks were a huge event for most of us who were alive then. But how many lives did 9/11 directly and meaningfully affect, particularly outside New York and Washington? Not many in the grand scheme of things. (Hassles at airports don’t count.)

The same goes for wars. Less than 1 percent of Americans are in the military, and less than 10 percent of the adult population has ever served. Even among those who wear a uniform, only a fraction see sustained combat.

Most historic events of the last half-century, even if significant and tragic, are remembered largely as moments on television. Despite the tendency of politicians to say, “If we can put a man on the moon . . . ,” the number of people among that “we” is only in the thousands. The rest of America experienced it vicariously on TV.

This isn’t to minimize the importance of those events or the emotional effect they had on society. The Cuban Missile Crisis directly involved a small number of players, but millions or even billions of people felt they had skin in the game.

There’s a huge psychological difference between watching and participating, and I don’t think anyone is appreciating the difference. For decades after the Great Depression and World War II, the question wasn’t, “Where were you . . . ?” It was, “What did you do?” or, “What happened to you?” During World War I, not everybody served, but nearly everybody knew someone who did and felt the effects of war mobilization — the censorship, the hysteria, the rationing of food, etc.

The consequences of those shared experiences were profound, changing our politics and culture in countless ways.

This pandemic is the first event in my life that approaches anything like that. And it’s going to get much more intense before it’s all over. A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 59 percent of Americans don’t know anyone who has contracted COVID-19. A week prior, the same pollsters reported that 70 percent of Americans didn’t know anyone who’d been infected. If even the rosiest predictions are accurate, it won’t be long until every American knows someone who contracted the virus, and perhaps someone who died from it.

How much of the political squabbling right now is attributable to the fact that many of the people protesting in relatively unscathed regions are still watching this pandemic unfold as an event on TV and not as a menace in their own lives? It’s understandable that if you don’t know anyone suffering from COVID-19 or helping those suffering from it, you might feel that stay-at-home orders are an overreaction.

But that’s probably not going to last, particularly if the experts are right that we’ll see a major resurgence in the fall.

Whether the lockdowns are warranted in every corner of the country is a different conversation. I think there are good arguments (and bad ones!) on both sides of those debates. But if everybody eventually knows somebody who has died, or nearly died, in this pandemic, the conversations to come are going to be very different.

Already, the economic calamity the pandemic has caused is guaranteed to blow up a lot of the comfortable assumptions that have defined the contours of our politics for the last two decades.

Consider immigration, which has roiled our politics for so long. Whatever your position is on the issue, the old equation has new variables. In a country with millions out of work, dismissing some work as “jobs Americans won’t do” may well sound offensive (and untrue) in ways it didn’t before. As agonizingly slow as the process already feels, it’s a sure bet that America and the developed world will emerge from the pandemic far sooner than poorer nations. Inviting immigrants from places where the virus is still thriving — regardless of whether you think it’s right or wrong — will simply have a very different political resonance than it did two months ago.

Comments

That’s just one obvious example. There are far more unknown unknowns waiting for us in the years ahead, because we’re about to enter an era when every single American can start a conversation by asking “What did you do?” or “What happened to you when . . . ?”

(C) 2020 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Comments

Most Popular

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More