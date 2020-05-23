Elections

Against Jo Rae Perkins

By
A man holds a QAnon sign at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., February 21, 2020. (Patrick Fallon/Reuters)

On Tuesday, Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oregon. The Oregon GOP says it will back her candidacy notwithstanding her associations with the “QAnon” movement. That’s a mistake. Perkins is an unreconstructed exponent of a batty and corrosive conspiracy theory running a longshot campaign that carries only political downside for Republicans. They should do what they can to distance themselves from her candidacy.

This isn’t a matter of the mainstream media smearing a Republican. Perkins touted the QAnon conspiracy in no uncertain terms until she won the primary. As Oregonians were voting on Tuesday, Perkins uploaded a video to Twitter in which she held up a sticker bearing a QAnon slogan and said, “I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.” Her campaign removed the video, but she later told Oregon Public Broadcasting that she was “bummed” that a consultant “whose job it is to ‘protect’” her had taken the video down. Perkins also said in that interview that she had been following QAnon messages for years, and that the president has secretly signaled to QAnon followers in public appearances.

QAnon originated on an anonymous message board in late 2017 amid the uncertainty surrounding the Mueller investigation. A person calling himself “Q” and claiming to be a high-ranking official in the Trump administration began posting cryptic messages that weaved together numerology, close readings of Trump Twitter posts, and vague talk of a coming “storm.” It was said that Robert Mueller was secretly working with the president to conduct an investigation into a sinister cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles led by Democrats and elite business figures. It was predicted that martial law was imminent, and that Mueller would soon hand down indictments against Hillary Clinton. The theory took on a life of its own and attracted hundreds of thousands of adherents. It eventually crossed that fateful conspiracy-theory threshold where absence of evidence for a claim becomes proof of a coverup.

QAnon is a story of exploitation, in which some digitally literate person (or group of people) strings along the gullible with a fanciful story, inviting them to work together to decode clues and discuss lore. It is also a story of radicalization, in which skepticism about the Mueller investigation or distrust of political institutions mutates into a fantasy world in which the American elite is full of Jeffrey Epsteins. We don’t know whether Perkins is a cynic or a true believer, but whatever the case, she should be shunned and repudiated.

Comments

Conspiracy theories are not limited to one side of the aisle. But QAnon indulges old pathologies that the Right has over the years struggled to beat back. Obviously, the president, who has been too friendly toward QAnon proponents and himself is inclined to conspiracy theories, isn’t going to police these boundaries (or honor them himself). But Oregon’s state party can reverse course and decline to put resources into Perkins’s campaign. Republican officeholders in the state can distance themselves from her candidacy. The National Republican Senatorial Committee was never going to spend money in Oregon, but it, too, can speak forthrightly about Perkins’s lunacy.

Continuing to associate with Jo Rae Perkins would be a political error and more importantly a moral error — and an entirely avoidable one.

Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
World

Hong Kong, All Alone

By
China is currently transgressing the terms of its 1997 treaty over Hong Kong, which promised a “one country, two systems” settlement that preserved Hong Kong’s somewhat autonomous democratic institutions. These institutions guarantee rights to Hong Kongers and guard its common-law inheritance. China’s ... Read More
World

Hong Kong, All Alone

By
China is currently transgressing the terms of its 1997 treaty over Hong Kong, which promised a “one country, two systems” settlement that preserved Hong Kong’s somewhat autonomous democratic institutions. These institutions guarantee rights to Hong Kongers and guard its common-law inheritance. China’s ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
Culture

Anti-Anti-Porn

By
The late German theologian Rudolf Bultmann’s most famous contribution to New Testament criticism was Entmythologisierung, or “demythologization,” of the gospels. For Bultmann, “demythologizing” Christianity meant recasting the miracles of the gospels as allegories and metaphors developed by the ... Read More
Culture

Anti-Anti-Porn

By
The late German theologian Rudolf Bultmann’s most famous contribution to New Testament criticism was Entmythologisierung, or “demythologization,” of the gospels. For Bultmann, “demythologizing” Christianity meant recasting the miracles of the gospels as allegories and metaphors developed by the ... Read More