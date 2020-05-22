Politics & Policy

It’s Okay to Acknowledge Good COVID-19 News

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, May 1, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Among progressives and journalists, there’s a widespread sense that no one should say things have gotten better . . . or people are going to die.

It’s not March anymore.

The coronavirus has taken a heartbreaking toll on Americans, but the course of the virus is not the same as it was a few months ago. We are on the other side of the curve. There are encouraging signs all over the country, and no early indications of a reopening debacle.

The question now is whether the media and political system can absorb good news on the virus, which is often ignored or buried under misleading storylines.

The press has a natural affinity for catastrophes, which make compelling viewing and good copy. The pandemic is indeed a once-in-a-generation story. So, the media are naturally loath to shift gears and acknowledge that the coronavirus has begun to loosen its grip.

Meanwhile, progressives and many journalists have developed a near-theological commitment to the lockdowns, such that any information that undermines them is considered unwelcome, even threatening. This accounts for the widespread sense that no one should say things have gotten better . . . or people are going to die.

Usually, when it is thought the public can’t handle the truth, it is a truth about some threat that could spark panic. In this case, the truth is information that might make people think it’s safe to go outside again.

Almost all of the discussion about reopening is framed by worries that we will reopen too soon, not that we might reopen too late. That is literally unthinkable, even as we have entered a new phase.

As data analyst Nate Silver pointed out the other day, the seven-day rolling average for deaths is 1,362, down from 1,761 the previous week and a peak of 2,070 on April 21. That’s still much too high, but the trend is favorable.

Testing capacity, such a concern for so long, has really begun to expand after hitting a plateau for weeks. Testing nationally on some days has been in the high 300,000s or over 400,000. The issue in some states now is not capacity, but actually finding enough people to test.

Scott Gottlieb of the American Enterprise Institute notes that the positivity rate, or percentage of people testing positive, has continued to fall throughout May.

The reopenings could certainly still go awry, but so far there is no clear indication of it. Cases are still falling in Austria, Denmark, and Norway, despite those countries’ being relatively far along on reopening. Denmark has been mystified why it is almost five weeks into reopening and hasn’t yet seen increases in infections.

The press has often, out of sloppiness or willfulness, tried to create negative news around the reopenings. CNN tweeted last weekend, “Texas is seeing the highest number of new coronavirus cases and deaths just two weeks after it officially re-opened.” As Sean Trende of RealClearPolitics pointed out, the seven-day rolling average of new cases had indeed been trending up, but the seven-day rolling average of the number of tests had gone up, too — which would naturally turn up more cases.

The key indicator is the positivity rate, and it was down in Texas.

A North Carolina TV station tweeted, “Breaking News: NC sees largest spike in coronavirus cases since pandemic began.” That referred to 800 new cases over the past 24 hours on May 16. But tests had been going sharply up and the positivity rate trending down.

Headlines noted that Florida recorded 500 new cases in one day. It generated fewer headlines, and perhaps none, when Governor Ron DeSantis explained that the state had received a dump of 75,000 test results, yielding the 500 new cases, for a minuscule positivity rate of 0.64%.

Comments

It’s not as though we haven’t had a cataract of unassailably legitimate bad news over the past few months. We’ve been experiencing a wrenching public-health crisis and a steep recession on top of it. There shouldn’t be a need to obscure favorable trends. We can handle the truth.

© 2020 by King Features Syndicate

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More